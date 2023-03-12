Saint Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and many of us are focused on gathering the ingredients for Corned Beef and Cabbage, planning a trip to the parade, or dying our beer green. In our eagerness to get to the 17th, though, we’re forgetting an (arguably) equally important and largely overshadowed fete: March 14 is Pi Day! It’s a day to celebrate the field of mathematics and the well-known mathematical constant π (which famously begins with 3.14). Surprisingly, the celebration of math can be not only interesting, but delicious!
Now, I struggled through math classes in school and consciously pursued a career path that required me to use almost none of what I barely learned, but I can get behind Pi Day. Many of the celebrations that take place on this day revolve around pies (for obvious reasons), and other circular treats (since the number represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter). If you’re like me and don’t care much about mathematical constants, but are a fan of round goodies, you can celebrate in the kitchen with a book like “Art of the Pie” by Kate McDermott. In “How to Bake Pi,” author and professor Eugenia Cheng manages to honor both math and food, using dessert recipes to illustrate mathematical principals.
Shockingly, Cheng is not the only author to make math appealing … there’s a whole collection of pop-math books that are infinitely more interesting than your high school Calculus class. In “Humble Pi,” comedian Matt Parker looks at the many ways math is applied in the real world, and the real-life consequences of simple glitches and miscalculations (which humans are very good at making). “The Joy of X” by Steven Strogatz aims to show readers that — despite thinking we will never use it — math plays an integral role in nearly every aspect of life. Finally, there’s the classic “Here’s Looking at Euclid” by Alex Bellos, in which the author travels far and wide, collecting the mysteries, histories, and fascinating anecdotes about math along his way.
There are also novels that celebrate math, or work it into their plotlines. I loved “The Solitude of Prime Numbers” by Paolo Giordano, a book about two misfits who are likened to prime numbers, which are only divisible by one and their self. Melancholy, perhaps, but beautifully written (and translated, as it was originally in Italian)! Another great title is “The Housekeeper and the Professor” by Yoko Ogawa, about a math professor with an injury that left him with only 80 minutes of short-term memory.
If you want more mathematically adjacent stories, there are plenty to choose from. If you prefer to spend the day eating pie, brushing up on your trigonometry, or delving into a book that has absolutely nothing to do with numbers, we have something for you as well!
Top Requested Books
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry
2. “Lessons in Chemistry”
by Bonnie Garmus
3. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
4. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
5. “Demon Copperhead”
by Barbara Kingsolver
6. “The House in the Pines”
by Ana Reyes
7. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
8. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
9. “The Five-Star Weekend”
by Elin Hilderbrand
10. “Pineapple Street”
by Jenny Jackson
Top Requested DVDs
1. “A Man Called Otto”
2. “The Whale”
3. “Babylon”
4. “The Fabelmans”
5. “Women Talking”
6. “Triangle of Sadness”
7. “Devotion”
8. “The Old Way”
9. “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
10. “Living”
This Week
MONDAY — 11-11:30 a.m., Family Fun Movement – Join us for some family fitness and fun. We’ll try hula hoop, jump rope & ribbon games for a fun way to get moving; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others. We help with quilting, embroidery, felting, knitting, and crocheting.
TUESDAY — 1-2 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – This month, we will meet on Zoom AND in person to discuss “A Dangerous Business” by Jane Smiley. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – Now is your chance to register for a spot in our weekly role playing game. Registration closes March 14th. This program is for teens in grades 7-12; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – This group meets in-person and via Zoom. We’ll discuss “CODA”, “King Richard”, and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 1-2 p.m., Homeschool Hangout – Join other homeschooled teens in grades 7-12 to make friends, play games, and complete schoolwork; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-6:30 p.m., Tween Advisory Board – Hang out with our Tween librarian and let him know what you want to see in the library; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
