This year marks the 130th anniversary of the Memorial and Library Association, which was incorporated in 1892 to provide a Civil War memorial and library for our community. On Saturday, June 11, we will celebrate this momentous occasion with a soirée in Wilcox Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring live music by the legendary Al Copley, an auction, open bar and catered hors d’oeuvres. We invite the public to join us for this very special fundraiser!
In celebration of 130 years, we’d like to share some fond memories from members of our community of ways the library and park have made a lasting impression on them:
Mrs. Marilyn Brockmann has been an active supporter since the early years of the library. She says that she is “thankful for our beautiful library—from the day I worked as a teenager in the ‘old’ Children’s Department (for 25 cents an hour) to today as an avid reader at 95.”
Ellen Madison, Ph.D., served as the president of the Board of Trustees in the 1990s. She recalls Mrs. Shriver, the kind children’s librarian, “who had a wonderful curved desk with a great patina from thousands of small hands, always knew exactly which book to recommend and helped me grow in my reading tastes and abilities.”
Current Board President Betty-Jo Cugini reflected: “A trip to the library was a special treat when my brother and I were growing up. My brother used to check out the same book each time we visited. Some 50 years later, I was able to track down that book and surprise him with it as a Christmas gift! It brought back special memories of our library trips.”
Ms. Susanna Collins, former assistant director and children’s librarian, describes herself as a “grand-librarian” when reflecting on her grandmotherly feelings toward the generations of children she watched grow up over the years. She recalls sending rowdy children out to run laps in the park to settle down before entering the library after school.
Mrs. Helen Mochetti remembers her 50-plus-year career with the library fondly. “Every day was a new adventure.” She proudly reflected on planning events like the annual La Pasquetta Italian Festival, and noted that the Children’s Room had several pets over the years — everything from guinea pigs to fish, and even a ferret who nearly escaped! She’d often take pets home with her over long weekends.
Numerous couples have met through Westerly Library and Wilcox Park. Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Ardis Holliday met when Ardis became library director in 1973. The announcement in the local newspaper caught Mr. Holliday’s attention and prompted him to contact her to welcome her to the community. The rest, as they say, is history.
Westerly Library and Wilcox Park holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we are grateful for your support.
Tickets to the 130th anniversary soirée are $130 per person and can be purchased at www.westerylibrary.org or by mailing or dropping off a check. This event is rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, it will take place inside the library.
Top requested books
1. “City on Fire” by Don Winslow
2. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
3. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
4. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline
5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
6. “The Match” by Harlan Coben
7. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
8. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson
9. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
10. “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson
Top requested DVDs
1. “Uncharted”
2. “Belfast”
3. “Licorice Pizza”
4. “Dog”
5. “The Beatles: Get Back”
6. “Yellowstone Season 4”
7. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
8. “The Batman”
9. “Cyrano”
10. “The King’s Daughter”
This week
MONDAY — 4-4:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – It’s week six of our Run Club. We meet at the fountain in Wilcox Park for our group run; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Stonington Madrigal Singers Concert – Join us in the library Auditorium for “Madrigals and More”, a delightful performance of part-songs from the 16th and 17th centuries.
TUESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the Terrace Room for a family storytime, geared towards kids birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via emai at advocate@westerlylibrary.org to help connect you with local services/resources; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 5-7 p.m., Digital Literacy Classes – Free computer classes with Spanish support, presented by the Providence Public Library and RI Office of Library and Information Services. Registration is required; 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with Bryn Turnbull – Please join us on Zoom for a discussion and Q&A with author Bryn Turnbull, and her book “The Last Grand Duchess”! Registration via our website is required.
THURSDAY — 4-5 p.m., Teen Writer’s Workshop – Join our teen writers workshop to get feedback on your writing. Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park and Library – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7 p.m., Enjoying Your Native Landscape – Don’t miss the final presentation of this series with Tim Wachtmann of Plantscapes of New England. This program is held on Zoom, and preregistration through our website is required.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of organization are on site to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group –Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; All experience levels and genre interests welcome; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park and Library – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi.
Stacey Jackson is the director of development at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
