As the seasons begin to shift, it’ll soon be time to turn my attention from my decrepit raised beds and outdoor vegetation to my droopy indoor plants. I envy my friends who have homes adorned with happy, thriving florae, and who somehow manage to keep up with all of their various needs, watering schedules, etc. Despite the best of intentions, I have absolutely zero talent for this, yet I continue to bring plants into my life to torture. Thankfully (for them), there is a collection of books at the library for people with black thumbs, green thumbs, and everything in between.
If you’re just diving into the world of houseplants, or haven’t had much luck in the past, it may be helpful to first identify some of the plants that are easier to take care of. “The Indestructible Houseplant” by Tovah Martin is a great resource, highlighting 200 different plants that are both beautiful and hardy. The list of “unkillables” includes golden pothos, snake plants, and aloe succulents – by no coincidence, some of the few plants that have managed to survive in my home! “37 Houseplants Even You Can’t Kill” by Mary Kate Hogan is another great book for those who just want a few plants that they can reliably keep alive, as is “How Not to Kill Your Houseplant: Survival Tips for the Horticulturally Challenged” by Veronica Peerless.
Even the most experienced plant parents are sure to run into trouble somewhere along the way. “What’s wrong with my houseplant?” by David Deardoff and Kathryn Wadsworth offers information on common diseases, pests, and other problems that could be keeping your plant from thriving, as well as organic solutions. In “Don’t Repot That Plant,” author Will Creed offers specific care requirements for many common plants, and cautions readers to consider all possibilities before tearing it out of its pot. Finally, Emily L. Hay Hinsdale combines home design and plant care in her helpful, illustrated guide “Never Put a Cactus in the Bathroom.”
If you ARE one of those people who has a house full of happy and healthy plants, perhaps it’s time to dabble in something new! “Bonsai in Your Home” by Paul Lesniewicz provides detailed instructions and pictures to guide you in the art of miniature trees and shrubs. “Terrariums” by Maria Colletti walks you through the steps of transforming basic glass containers into stylish enclosed gardens, while “Ditch the Dirt” by Rob Laing teaches you how to grow edible hydroponic plants at home. If none of these jive with you, or the responsibility of caring for a living plant is just too much, there’s always “Handmade Houseplants: Remarkably Realistic Plants You Can Make with Paper” by Corrie Beth Hogg. As I said, there’s something for everyone!
Top Requested Books
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
2. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
3. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell
6. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride
7. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
8. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
9. “Holly” by Stephen King
10. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
Top Requested DVDs
1. “About My Father”
2. “The Little Mermaid”
3. “No Hard Feelings”
4. “The Ritual Killer”
5. “Maggie Moore(s)”
6. “Air”
7. “To Catch a Killer”
8. “The Flash”
9. “Asteroid City”
10. “You Hurt My Feelings”
This Week at the Library
MONDAY — 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others. We help with quilting, embroidery, felting, knitting, and crocheting; 5-7 p.m., Teen Salsa Cook-off Extravaganza – Learn to make salsa and vote on your favorite recipe! Teens who attend this first program in our cooking series will receive a free recipe book; 5:30-6:45 p.m., Monday Night Book Discussion – This month we are reading “The Music of the Bees” by Eileen Garvin. New members are welcome!
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., National Voter Registration Day – Drop by our table to register to vote, or update your information; 1-2 p.m. & 4-5 p.m., Tween D&D – We now offer 2 Monday programs for tweens to play Dungeons and Dragons! Contact a librarian for more details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate –Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Origami Workshop – Learn the Japanese art of folding paper! Materials and instruction provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Knit and Crochet Group – a friendly yarn craft club; 6-6:30 p.m., Kids Craftnight – Join us for a craft night in the castle! This month we’re making Pet Rock Desk Pals.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Storytime – Join us for weekly storytime; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5-6 p.m., Tween D&D – Space is limited! Contact a librarian for more details.
THURSDAY — 4-5 p.m., Teen Crafternoon – Drop in for crafting, conversations, and snacks; 4-4:30 p.m., Kids Natural Arts – This month we’re making Pinecone Owls; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are invited; 6-7 p.m., Fraud Prevention Seminar with Washington Trust – Learn how to protect yourself, your friends, and your family from the most common types of fraud and scams; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
FRIDAY — 3-5 p.m., Bilbo’s Birthday Party – Dress in your most hobbit like attire, and enjoy hobbit games, snack, and activities out in the park. This program is for tweens and teens in grade 4-12.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-10:45 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Try out a Zumba workout, courtesy of 401fitness Studio! The group meets on the grass near the fountain; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.