Last weekend my husband and I went out with friends for a lovely dinner. Lovely aside from the fact that they replaced one of our favorite beers with a pumpkin ale. A pumpkin ale in the middle of August? But I digress, because what I want to focus on is how fabulous the food was! We had an eggplant caponata with some crusty bread, gorgeous patatas bravas, shishito peppers, and lovely Brussel sprouts. It was wonderful!
Tapas are small Spanish savory dishes that are typically served with drinks at a bar. While we had tapas as our meal, that is not typical in Spain. I learned in “The Cuisines of Spain: Exploring Regional Home Cooking” by Teresa Barrenechea that tapas rarely substitute for a meal and that the term itself implies going out. The idea is to socialize with friends and family and graze. There are some gorgeous-looking recipes and the best part is that many use very simple ingredients!
Yasmin Khan in her book, “Ripe Figs,” includes stories and recipes from Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. In it she explains the concept of mezze, which is similar to tapas. Over the course of several hours, you order small dishes and “leisurely eat, savoring each dish as it comes out.” One of her recipes that looks amazing includes garlicky eggplant salad and halloumi saganaki, which obviously has halloumi as well as figs.
“Small Bites” by Francois Payard has lots of recipes for appetizers, canapés, and light bites. Some of the reviewers contend that many of the recipes are labor-intensive, but that’s always the case with some cookbooks. Just find the ones that work for you! The morel ragout in gorgonzola cream looks yummy as does the sesame tofu with sour cherry topping. My favorite recipe in “Bite By Bite” by Peter Callahan is the twice-baked stuffed potatoes that use baby new potatoes. Adorable, and who doesn’t love potatoes!
What struck me most while perusing these books is that while the food is important and should be enjoyed, the focus should be spending time with family and friends. Maybe not every night, but some nights. While it is sometimes difficult to carve out time to do this, it’s something I want to strive for at least every so often. Let’s face it, you can cut up a pizza into bite sizes and you’ve got yourself some tapas! For more recipe ideas come check out our fabulous cookbook section!
Top Requested Books
1. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
2. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
6. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
7. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell
8. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride
9. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware
10. “The Wager” by David Grann
Top Requested DVDs
1. “About My Father”
2. “Guardians of the galaxy. Volume 3”
3. “Book Club: The Next Chapter”
4. “Fast X”
5. “The Little Mermaid”
6. “The Ritual Killer 2”
7. “Maggie Moore(s)”
8. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
9. “You Hurt My Feelings”
10. “Turn Every Page”
This Week
MONDAY — 12-1 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us and Chelsea from Bluebird Yoga for an all levels (beginner friendly) yoga practice in the park; 2-4p.m., Quilting Group – Join the quilting group to share ideas, ask advice and practice your crafting skills – 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Club – Ages 8 to 12 are invited to join the Tween librarian to talk about some of your favorite graphic novels; 4-5 p.m., Cryptid Club – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us in ghost hunting, discussing alien landings, and cryptozoology activities; 5-7 p.m., D&D Creators Club – Teens in grades 7-12 will have a chance to have all of your D&D questions answered, build worlds, and even play our teen-created D&D trivia game
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Knit and Crochet Group – a friendly yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5:30-7 p.m., Silent Book Club – Bring any book you are currently reading and join us in the Old Main Reading Room for our Silent Book Club.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Check out the Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 11-4 p.m., 3-3:30 p.m., International Overdose Awareness Day: Informational Table – Parent Support Network’s (PSN) CORE (Community Outreach Response Efforts) Team will provide information about overdose awareness and prevention; Scary Story Society – This month, we’re discussing “Small Spaces” by Katherine Arden; 4-5 p.m., Teen Art Club –Teens grades 7-12 can us to explore the expressive and creative world of paint, pencils, pastels and more; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are invited.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 3-9 p.m., Next Up Festival – RI’s flagship music festival for rising talent in the Ocean Community! Bring a picnic as well as a chair and blanket to this family friendly music festival centered on the historic bandstand in Wilcox Park.
Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
