We are living in the age of information, where chances are, no matter how absurd your question is, someone has already Googled it before you. It’s true that you can find just about anything online … but that doesn’t mean you can actually access what you’re looking for (without paying a pretty penny). There’s also a plethora of false information out there, which makes finding accurate facts a challenge. As always, the library is here for you! We may not have it ALL, but we have a lot … even a few things that good ol’ Google can’t provide.
It feels like we’re being bombarded with news at all times, and yet reliable news is remarkably difficult to find. Some of it is free, but often it’s only available by subscription. NewsBank (a database at the library) gives you access to a massive collection of news sources from across the nation, including local newspapers like The Westerly Sun, the Day of New London, and the Providence Journal. You can read current content as well as archived collections, which typically go back at least 10 years (often further). It’s easy to search, save and share articles and there are no paywalls!
Magazines can also be tricky to access without paying a price. One of our most popular magazines is Consumer Reports, which offers unbiased reviews and ratings for thousands of products. The information is truly unmatched, but you can’t get it for free … unless you have a library card. We have paper copies of the magazine at the library, but you can also access articles from another one of our databases, called MasterFile Premier. We also subscribe to Flipster, where you can read digital copies of magazines on your computer or mobile device. If you prefer hard copies, we have a great selection at the library and can also have copies sent in from other Rhode Island libraries!
If you’re at all handy, you may prefer to try to fix minor (or even major) car issues on your own. Unfortunately, auto repair manuals are hard to find — even classics like Chilton’s Repair Manuals are no longer being printed. With your library card, you can access Auto Repair Source: a DIY auto repair database. Enter the year/make/model of your vehicle, and you’ll get up-to-date information to help you diagnose and fix your vehicle. We’re talking service information, maintenance schedules, recalls, wiring diagrams, diagnostic trouble codes, and more.
Last, but not least, we have a fantastic staff with a multitude of talents and background knowledge. Whether you’re searching for a book that you can’t remember the title to, have an inquiry related to local history, or need a little technology help, stop by and we can likely help you find an answer to your question.
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
- 3. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
- 4. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
- 5. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
- 6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 7. “The Lost Summers of Newport” by Beatriz Williams
- 8. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 9. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
- 10. “Fly Girl” by Ann Hood
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
- 2. “The Lost City”
- 3. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- 4. “The Beatles: Get Back”
- 5. “Father Stu”
- 6. “Memory”
- 7. “The Bad Guys”
- 8. “CODA”
- 9. “The Northman”
- 10. “The Worst Person in the World”
This week
MONDAY — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for an all levels yoga practice; 11-11:45 a.m., Little Voices in the Park – Genviéve Spitale from The Chorus of Westerly puts on an interactive musical performance; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-5 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Summer Family Storytime – A family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 2-3:30 p.m., Animation Nation – Our exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program takes place weekly all summer long; 8-10 p.m., Colonial Theatre in the Park | Waiting for Godot – Tickets are free with registration! This performance runs through Sunday, and again next week.
THURSDAY — 9a.m.-7:30 p.m., Adult Crafternoon To-Go | Sailor Knot Bracelet – We’re giving out a new craft kit every Thursday in July. Registration is required; 10-11 a.m., Drop-in Art Class with Olean Center – This week’s project is a Summer Memories Scrapbook. Participants should bring their own photos from home; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Pop-up Book Sale on the library esplanade; 11-11:45 a.m., Little Voices in the Park – An interactive musical performance in the park; 4-5 p.m., Teen Book Club – The club will discuss “Firekeeper’s Daughter”, along with any other books our club members are reading; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us on the back side of the pond.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Wizarding in Wilcox Park – Kids are invited to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday! Don’t miss out on fun wizarding activities, magic and mischief; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park.
Cassie Skobrak is the adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
