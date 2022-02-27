It was nice to have a couple of warmer days last week, but our sneaky friend Mother Nature is here to remind us that winter is not over yet. It always comes as a surprise to me this time of year that seed-starting season is literally just around the corner … for veggies like kale, peppers, or tomatoes, the time is now! If you haven’t quite planned out your garden, or gotten around to purchasing seeds, have no fear. We have nearly everything you need to get started.
Before you head to the nursery to buy seeds, you may want to swing by the library for a visit. Last spring we launched our Seed Library, and it has just been restocked thanks to generous community donations. You may be asking: “What on earth is a seed library”? Well, it’s more or less what it sounds like: a collection of seeds — veggies, fruits, and flowers — that are being shared with the public, free of charge. Westerly Library and Wilcox Park cardholders may borrow up to 10 seed envelopes per visit (each envelope includes a small pinch of seeds, enough for 2-4 plants), and non-cardholders may borrow up to 5 envelopes. If you are eligible for a card, but don’t currently have one, you can sign up for one in a matter of minutes!
I’m sure you’re also wondering what is means to “borrow” seeds. After all, you can’t exactly return a seed that you’ve just planted in the ground, as you would a book that you just read. It’s true, we don’t expect you to return the same seeds you borrow, but you CAN contribute back to the seed library in a number of ways. The best option is to save seeds from your healthiest plants and donate them back to the Seed Library at the end of the season. In addition to saved seeds, we always accept donations of new or opened non-GMO seed packets. Contributing back in this way helps the seed library to be self-sustaining, so we can continue to provide the community with free seeds for years to come.
Whether you’re a Master Gardener or a complete novice, we have plenty of resources to support you in your gardening journey. Next to the seed library you can find copies of the Rhode Island Planting Calendar, free seed-starting pots (while supplies last) and a variety of printed handouts and guides. In our nonfiction section, which is also on the second floor of the library, we have a huge selection of gardening books on everything from container gardening to creating gardens that attract birds and butterflies. Finally, we’ll have a number of informative presentations this spring on Zoom, such as our three-part “Native Gardening” series with Tim Wachtmann of Plantscapes of New England (PlantscapesNE.com). This particular program kicks off on April 28, so mark your calendars!
If you have any questions about the seed library, resources, or related programs, please contact Cassie at 401-596-2877 x306.
Top requested books
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
2. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
4. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner
5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
6. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
7. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich
8. “The Match” by Harlan Coben
9. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
10. “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson
Top requested DVDs
1. “Belfast”
2. “House of Gucci”
3. “Encanto”
4. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
5. “The Beatles: Get Back”
6. “All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2”
7. “Sing 2”
8. “Marvel’s Eternals”
9. “King Richard”
10. “The Hating Game”
This week
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on Zoom. Please email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 6-7:30 p.m., How to Have Difficult Conversations (Zoom) – In this online workshop, James McKim of Organizational Ignition will provide you with tools to make difficult conversations more productive. Register online at www.westerlylibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY — 5-7 p.m., Michelle Ludington and MJ Ferraro Art Exhibit – Stop by the Hoxie Gallery to see the newest exhibit and meet the artists! This exhibit will be available for viewing during normal library hours through the end of March; 6-7 p.m., Community Book Discussion | The Sum of Us – Join the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition (ARC) and Westerly Library & Wilcox Park on Zoom as we discuss “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee. Copies of the book will be on hold at the circulation desk. Register at www.westerlylibary.org.
THURSDAY — 4-5 p.m., Teen Dungeons and Dragons – Join us on Zoom for a teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! No previous Dungeons & Dragons experience is necessary, but registration is required. Please email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register and receive the Zoom invite.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Teen Take and Make: Mini Pallet Signs – Pick up a kit in the Teen Space to make your own pallet sign for your door or locker. Available while supplies last; 9 a.m.-4 p.m, Kids Take and Make: Paper Hat and Mittens – On the first Saturday of each month, grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please, while supplies last.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
