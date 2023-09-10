Labor Day has passed and that means the summer is almost over. This summer has flown by and while that makes me a bit sad, I am more excited that fall is coming! Often in the summer months I hibernate inside because I cannot stand the heat and sun. That means as the weather cools, I look for new places to explore that I haven’t had the chance to experience yet. We have some great books that will make it much easier to plan new adventures!
“Guidebooks to Haunted and Strange Places in Rhode Island and Surrounds” by Charles Harrington offers 14 self-guided walking and biking tours mostly in Providence, Newport, and Jamestown. The author also highlights locations that were made famous by H.P. Lovecraft. I’ve never been to Prudence Island, but I learned that there was a “doat” that once roamed there. What’s a “doat”? But of course it’s a half-deer, half goat, what else would it be? And, yes, I am going to plan a trip to go there to search for evidence of the elusive doat!
“101 Things to Do in Rhode Island” by Gary Sikorski is a fun book that offers a ton of suggestions. Some will cost you money, but many of them are free. The suggestion for No. 41 is “Sprawl out on a blanket and watch the sun set over Providence at Prospect Terrace Park.” Can’t make it to Europe? All you have to do is grab an espresso and hang out around the fountain at Pasquale Square. You’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Italy! Other suggestions include touring the many harbors of Rhode Island. I would suggest Jamestown Harbor, which offers a spectacular view of the Newport Bridge.
I haven’t visited a lot of places in southeastern Connecticut so I perused “Landmarks You Must Visit in Southeast Connecticut” by Constant Waterman. So many interesting places were highlighted. Gillette Castle in East Haddam is definitely on my list of places to go. It was the home of William Hooker Gillette, who was an actor (most notably he played Sherlock Holmes), writer, and playwright. It looks like a medieval castle and has quite a few hikes that overlook the Connecticut River. Perfect to visit on a gorgeous fall day!
“Treasures of Southeastern Connecticut: Our Proud History of Preserving Scenic Woodlands, Farms, the Shoreline and Other Natural Gems” by Steve Fagin and Dirk Langeveld contains gorgeous photographs of state parks, nature preserves, rivers and farms. Pachaug State Forest, which covers over 26,000 acres in Voluntown, Sterling, Plainfield, Griswold, North Stonington and Preston, is a place that definitely looks worth a visit.
Summer may be over, but hopefully we will have a lovely fall season to look forward to. New England is a charming area that is in my opinion one of the most beautiful places in the fall. Come to the library to start planning your own adventures!
Top Requested Books
1. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
3. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
6. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell
7. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride
8. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
9. “The Wager” by David Grann
10. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
Top Requested DVDs
1. About My Father
2. No Hard Feelings
3. The Little Mermaid
4. Guardians of the Galaxy. Volume 3
5. You Hurt My Feelings
6. The Ritual Killer
7. The Flash
8. Maggie Moore(s)
9. To Catch a Killer
10. Fast X
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go – This month we’re making fall-inspired wreaths out of wire frame and dried wheat; 10-10:30 a.m., Mini Monets- Frida Kahlo Self Portraits – Kids ages 2-5 are invited to create a masterpiece in their own style. Please dress your child in clothing they can get paint on; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others. We help with quilting, embroidery, felting, knitting, and crocheting; 4-5 p.m., Book Taster’s Club – Teens in grades 7-12 can explore new titles as part of a “Book Tasting”; 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels! This program is intended for ages 8-12.
TUESDAY — 1-2 p.m. & 4-5 p.m., Tween D&D – We now offer 2 Monday programs for tweens to play Dungeons and Dragons! Contact a librarian for more details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate –Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Knit and Crochet Group – a friendly yarn craft club; 6-7:30 p.m., Introduction to Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction – Join Jessie Ferrol, a licensed holistic mental health therapist based in Westerly, RI, to learn more about MBSR, Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Registration required; 6-7:30 p.m., Mostly Fiction Book Club– Join us to discuss “The Elissas” by Samantha Leach. New members always welcome!
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Storytime – Join us for weekly storytime; 10-11 a.m., Tech Social– There will be a guiding topic for each meeting, followed by time for member questions and discussion. Registration required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5-6 p.m., Tween D&D – Space is limited! Contact a librarian for more details; 6-7:30 p.m., Cookbook Club – We’ll be talking about Deb Perelmen’s book “Smitten Kitchen” while enjoying recipes we’ve prepared! Contact cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 3:30-4:30 p.m., D&D for Beginners – Tweens ages 8-12 can learn how to make a character, run through the rules, and have any of your questions answered about Dungeons and Dragons or any games like it; 4-5 p.m., Manga & Anime Club – Draw, read, watch, and chat about all things anime and manga. For teens in grades 7 -12; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are invited; 6-7 p.m., Sound Bath in the Park – The sound therapist will use a variety of instruments, such as crystal singing bowls, gongs, and tuning forks, to create a soothing and immersive sound environment. Open to all ages.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Mental Health Community Forum– Join Town Councilor Mary Scialabba along with special guest speakers to discuss mental health and well-being resources now available through the new facility opened up at 68 Pierce Street; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop.
Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.