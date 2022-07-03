As of July 2, I’m excited to say that we are officially halfway through the year! And what a doozy of a year it has been. There’s not much in the way of “good news” to reminisce on from 2022, so, instead, let’s focus on some of the fabulous books and movies that have helped us get through the last six months. Here are a few highlights, in case you missed them!
Mysteries and thrillers are always popular genres here at the library, and we had some fantastic new additions to the collection. I just finished “The Golden Couple” by dynamic duo Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, a twisty psychological thriller about a seemingly perfect couple and a rogue therapist that tries to uncover the many secrets they are keeping. If locked-door mysteries are your thing, you may like “The Club” by Ellery Lloyd, a tantalizing murder-mystery that takes readers into the exclusive (and deadly) world of private celebrity clubs. Are you a fan of the Queen of Crime herself, Agatha Christie? You may like Nina de Gramont’s “The Christie Affair,” a historical fiction book centered on the 11 days during which the real-life Christie went missing in 1926.
It’s been a great year for nonfiction books, with numerous titles that will appeal to even the most die-hard fiction readers. Those who love (or love to hate) the ’90s won’t want to miss “The Nineties” by pop culture critic Chuck Klosterman. The nostalgia-laden collection of essays covers everything from Seinfeld to Napster, and will remind you of just how much has changed over the last few decades. For a more literary-themed book, try “In the Margins” by acclaimed novelist Elena Ferrante; this is not just a great book for fans of Ferrante’s work, but for aspiring writers as well.
There are always a few quirky books that catch my eye, and this year has delivered some real gems. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt is a thoroughly enjoyable book about the very unlikely bond between a widowed janitor and a wise octopus named Marcellus. “Lessons in Chemistry” is a delightful debut by Bonnie Garmus about a female chemist in the 1960s who finds herself — quite begrudgingly — the host of an evening cooking show. Finally, fans of comedy should try “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question” by Michael Schur, creator of “The Good Place” and co-creator of “Parks and Recreation.” Whether you want to impress at parties by speaking knowledgably about philosophical concepts like Ubuntu, or just want to know if you’re a bad person for enjoying the art of problematic people (“canceled” actors and musicians, for example), this book is for you. It may just help you become a more ethical, morally-grounded human being, which isn’t a bad thing either.
Top requested books
1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
2. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
4. “City on Fire” by Don Winslow
5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
6. “Fly Girl” by Ann Hood
7. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
8. “The Lost Summers of Newport” by Beatriz Williams
9. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
10. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
Top requested DVDs
1. “Father Stu”
2. “The Beatles: Get Back”
3. “The Northman”
4. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
5. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
6. “The Worst Person in the World”
7. “Morbius”
8. “Ambulance”
9. “The Lost City”
10. “CODA”
This week
MONDAY — The Library is closed for Independence Day.
TUESDAY — 10-11 a.m., Parents as Teachers – Join us for activities, interactive songs, games and so much more! For more information, or to register, contact Maria Camarena at mcamarena@westerly.k12.ri.us ; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-5 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – Join us in Teen Space for a teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Summer Family Storytime – Join us in the Terrace room for a family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 2-3:30 p.m., Animation Nation – Join our exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program, and become the director of your own blockbuster! This program takes place weekly all summer long; 5-7 p.m., Daniel Potter Exhibit | Peace from Pieces – Head to the Hoxie Gallery from 5-7 p.m. to “Meet the Artist” of this month’s exhibit. His pieces can be viewed in the Hoxie Gallery through the month of July during library hours.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Summer Pop-up Book Sale on the library esplanade; 2:20-3:30 p.m., Adult Crafternoon: Mini Beach Chair – We’re holding a craft class every Thursday in July. Registration is required; 4-5 p.m., Teen Karaoke – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us for karaoke hosted by a professional DJ; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6:30-8 p.m., Stage Door Theatre Presents “Lois has something to tell Albert” – Bring your blankets or chairs to Wilcox Park and enjoy this original comedy written and directed by Eugene J. Celico. This show runs nightly from Thursday through Sunday.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us in Wilcox Park, on the back side of the pond, for an all-levels yoga class; 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of organization are on site to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get answers to your gardening questions from the Master Gardeners in Wilcox Park; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July DIY Scavenger Hunt – Come pick up a kit in the Kids room with templates and photos to create your very own scavenger hunt! Available while supplies last; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – This group-led writing workshop meets on the 2nd Saturday each month. All experience levels and genre interests welcome; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
