There’s a lot that Americans can’t agree on — politics, religion, diet, the pronunciation of the word “gif” — but we certainly have no trouble bonding over some rather trivial trends. We’ve seen a number of “pandemic fads” or “quarantine crazes” over the last two years, which have largely served as distractions from current events: first, it was “Tiger King,” in which the nation collectively united against the much-hated Carole Baskin. Then there was the Great Flour Shortage of 2020, when it became all the rage to make your own sourdough starters and bake bread. And now we have our latest obsession: Wordle.
Wordle is an online word game which quickly rose from relative obscurity to a viral sensation at the end of 2021, so much so that it was acquired by the New York Times for a seven-figure sum. Essentially, it’s a once-daily version of hangman in which you have 6 attempts to guess a five-letter word. You’ve likely seen people posting their results on social media — cryptic yet eye-catching rows of grey, green, and yellow boxes that show how many attempts it took to guess the word. So simple, and so addictive. As I mentioned, though, the creator designed it so that it can only be played once a day … the nerve! If you’re looking for something word-related to do in the 23 hours and 58 minutes between game plays, we have a host of nerdy books and movies to keep your mind occupied.
Few people enjoy actively reading the dictionary, but would you believe that we have quite a few fascinating books ABOUT the dictionary in our collection? For instance, Simon Winchester’s “The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary” tells the story of one of the most prolific contributors to the original OED, who also happened to be incarcerated for life in an insane asylum. Then there’s “Word by Word: The Secret Life of Dictionaries” by Kory Stamper, which manages to make the history of lexicography not only interesting, but downright entertaining. Finally, there’s “The Victorian Dictionary of Slang & Phrase” by J. Redding Ware, which was essentially the 1909 version of Urban Dictionary ... lots of interesting terms, many of which are still around today!
If you were a proud spelling-bee participant growing up (I see you!), we have plenty for you as well. “The African Svelte: Ingenious Misspellings That Make Surprising Sense” by Daniel Menaker is an illustrated compilation of fun spelling mistakes that will surely make you chuckle. James Essinger’s “Spellbound: The Surprising Origins and Astonishing Secrets of English Spelling” documents the intriguing history and many inconsistencies of our language. For those of you raising a budding logophile (word lover), my daughter recommends Stacey Abram’s semi-autobiographical new picture book “Stacey’s Extraordinary Words”.
If none of these strike your fancy, there’s always “A Dictionary of Modern English Usage” by H.W. Fowler. It’s a bit of a dry read, but to each their own!
Top requested books
- 1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
- 2. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
- 3. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
- 4. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner
- 5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
- 6. “The Match” by Harlan Coben
- “The Recovery Agent” by Janet
- 8. “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson
- 9. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
- 10. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Belfast”
- 2. “House of Gucci”
- 3. “All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2”
- 4. “The Beatles: Get Back”
- 5. “Sing 2”
- 6. “Encanto”
- 7. “Matrix Resurrections”
- 8. “Nightmare Alley”
- 9. “King Richard”
- 10. “Eternals”
This week
TUESDAY — The library will open at 2 pm due to Staff Development.
1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Contact her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on the 2nd floor of the library. Masks are highly recommended.
WEDNESDAY — 6-7 p.m., Community Book Discussion | The Sum of Us – Join the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition (ARC) and Westerly Library & Wilcox Park on Zoom as we discuss “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee. Copies of the book will be on hold at the circulation desk. Register at www.westerlylibary.org.
THURSDAY — 4-5 p.m., Teen Writer’s Workshop – Join our teen writers workshop to get feedback on your poems, short stories, personal essays, novels in progress — whatever you like to write! We will meet in Wilcox Park (weather permitting) or in the Teen Space. Please email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of organization Project Outreach outside the library’s Old Main Reading Room the second Friday of every month. They will be there to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Group – The Adult Writers Workshop will meet the second Saturday of each month. Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome; 1-2 p.m., Irish Coastal Club | Music of Ireland with Keegan and Eva – In celebration of Irish Heritage Month the Irish Coastal Club presents an afternoon of mighty Irish music by Eva Meier (fiddle) and Keegan Loesel (uilleann pipes and whistles).
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.