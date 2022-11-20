For many, today is the beginning of one of the busiest weeks of the year. Thanksgiving feasts, family get-togethers, football, decorating, and shopping ... it’s a lot. As always, the library is here to provide books, festive movies, and plenty of entertainment to get you through.
For my fellow procrastinators, it’s not too late to grab a cookbook for last minute recipe inspiration. “Fine Cooking Thanksgiving Cookbook” from the editors of Fine Cooking magazine and “Festive Holiday Recipes” by Addie Gundry both have plenty of delicious recipes, with classics as well as more inventive options. “Make It Ahead,” by cookbook queen Ina Garten, may help you prep some dishes and avoid spending the entirety of Thursday in the kitchen. “Vegan Holiday Cookbook” by Katie Culpin is another valuable resource, with recipes that will appeal to more than just your plant-based friends and family. To fully prepare, consider also flipping through a book like “Would it Kill You to Stop Doing That?: A Modern Guide to Manners” by Henry Alford or “The Tricky Art of Co-Existing: How to Behave Decently No Matter What Life Throws Your Way” by Sandi Toksvig.
Friday, of course, is the start of shopping season. These days, many stores celebrate Black Friday days — or even weeks — early, putting less pressure on folks to crawl out of bed at 4 in the morning after overindulging. While some establishments do only offer in-person deals, many stores let you shop online for the same goods. If you have a laptop you can do this from the comfort of your own bed, but, if you need access to a computer, I know just the place you can go (hint: it’s us. It’s the library). Don’t forget to go out on Small Business Saturday, and support our many wonderful local businesses as well.
Saturday will be chock-full of fun at the library with what we’ve deemed our “Day of Holiday Cheer.” Various Take & Make craft kits will be available beginning at 9 a.m. until we run out; there are different ornament projects for kids, tweens, and teens, and a “Photo Tile Coaster” kit for adults that makes a wonderful gift. Our very popular wreath-making kits will be given out on the first floor beginning at 10 a.m. Little ones will enjoy “Selfies with Santa” from 2-3:30, as well as sending a letter to the big man himself in our special Santa Mailbox. It all culminates in our family friendly Annual Tree Lighting at 4:30 p.m., where the Chorus of Westerly will lead the carols, and attendees can enjoy hot cocoa and sweet treats thanks to our wonderful donors: Washington Trust, Knead Donuts, D’Angelos, the Friends of the Library, KB Sweet Things, and Bess Eaton.
A reminder that we’ll be closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed all day Thursday so our staff can enjoy the holiday. We look forward to seeing you during our events, and celebrating along with you as well!
Top requested books
1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
2. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan
3. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
4. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
6. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
7. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
9. “No Plan B” by Lee Child
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
Top requested DVDs
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Bullet Train”
3. “Annika Season 1”
4. “Nope”
5. “The Power of the Dog”
6. “The Woman King”
7. “Beast”
8. “Three Thousand Years of Longing”
9. “Don’t Worry Darling”
10. “The Invitation”
This Week
MONDAY –– 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels! This program is intended for ages 8-12; 4-5 p.m., Word Nerds – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join our literary club; 5:30-6 p.m., Family Yoga – Enjoy some fun and gentle yoga as we explore movement, breathing and mindfulness! We will have mats, but please feel free to bring your own.
TUESDAY –– 4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY –– The library will close at 5:00 p.m. for Thanksgiving Eve. 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime for ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required.
THURSDAY –– The library will be closed for Thanksgiving.
SATURDAY –– 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go | Handmade Holidays – Pick up a kit in Reference with everything you need to make Tile Photo Prints. First come, first served; 9.a.m.-4 p.m., Letters to Santa – Mail your letters to Santa in our special Santa Mailbox, located in the Kids room, between November 26th-December 3rd; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make – Grab supplies to take home and make a penguin ornament! First come, first served, while supplies last; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tween Take & Make – Grab supplies to take home and make a scratch-off ornament! First come, first served, while supplies last; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Teen Take & Make – Grab supplies to take home and make a tree branch ornament! First come, first served, while supplies last; 10-3:30 p.m., Wreath Take & Make – Kits will be available for pickup at the Circulation desk and will include a wreath ring, an assortment of greens, and wire to affix your greenery. First come, first served; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 2-3 p.m., Selfies with Santa - Join us while Santa reads ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’! Afterward, Santa will be taking selfies and listening to wishes; 4:30 p.m., Annual Tree Lighting – Join us for some holiday festivities as we welcome in winter with another wonderful tree lighting! Carols will be led by the Chorus of Westerly, and hot cocoa and sweet treats will be available thanks to our wonderful donors.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
