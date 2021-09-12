At least once a month, as I relay some work story to a family member, they look at me with a genuinely baffled expression and say something to the effect of: “Wait, you can get that through the library?”
There are still so many misconceptions about libraries. Some still picture them as silent fortresses that cater exclusively to bookworms. Others believe the library exists solely for young children, as though you “age out” around 10 years old. I’m here to announce once and for all: the library is for EVERYONE. We can be quiet — yes — but also hold plenty of lively (dare I say raucous?) programs and events. We offer goodies for the young — sure! — but just as many for young adults, older adults, and everyone in-between. Even if you are a frequent library user, you may be surprised to learn about some of the things that your library offers.
You may not know … that the library has a growing collection of non-book materials that are available to check out. Don’t want to pay for the new TV series that you’re just going to binge-watch in 20 hours? Take it out of the library! In addition to DVDs, we have a massive collection of digital materials on Overdrive, Hoopla, or Kanopy. Don’t have a mobile device? You can borrow one of our iPads! Poor internet service? Visit us to check out a mobile hotspot! Halfway through a movie and your phone died? We lend portable chargers as well!
You may not know … that we can get items in from other Rhode Island libraries in a matter of days. Log on through our online catalog, or call the Reference Department, to place a “hold” on an item, which means that the next available copy will be sent to Westerly for you to pick up. This can be a great option for new or popular items, since it means that you don’t have to wait around for Westerly’s copy to become available.
You may not know … that if you’re unable to visit the library due to illness or disability, the library can come to you. We offer Homebound Delivery for residents of Westerly or Stonington who are unable to visit the library due to illness or disability, through which our volunteers can deliver library materials to your home on a monthly basis. For more information, or to fill out an application, visit www.westerlylibrary.org/homebound.
You may not know … that you can make an appointment for one-on-one computer/technology support. Whether you need help with a specific device or program, or just want to learn some basic skills, our technology department can help. Contact them at (401) 596-2877 x311.
And finally, you may (or may not) know that all you need in order to get the most out of your library is a Rhode Island library card … and they are completely free to residents. Literally, zero dollars! Help us celebrate Library Card Signup Month by stopping by the Circulation Desk and signing up for your card today.
This week
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – A beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome! This month, we will meet on Zoom to discuss “The Dearly Beloved” by Car Wall. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
WEDNESDAY — The library will open at 1:00pm due to Staff Development; 2-3 p.m., Virtual Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our October meeting. Contact Hannah at hbeldock@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 6-7:30 p.m., Community Conversations in Partnership with Westerly ARC – Please join us for a virtual panel conversation with local leaders aimed at bringing our community closer together. The topic of this month’s discussion is “Back to School: Never Too Old to Learn and Grow”. Please register on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Summer Pop-up Book Sale on the library esplanade; 4-4:30 p.m. Teen Jackbox Games – Join your teen librarians on Zoom or in-person to play some fun and weird virtual games! For more information and to register please email teens@westerlylibrary.org.
FRIDAY — 10 -10:30 a.m., Touch a Truck at Westerly Fire Department – Meet us at the Westerly Fire Department (7 Union Street, Westerly, RI) as we get ready for Fire Safety Month. Meet some of our Fire Department hometown heroes and also get a chance to climb onto a fire engine! Recommended for ages 4 and up.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions from the Master Gardeners in Wilcox Park; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10:15-11 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Try out Zumba with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo, weather permitting; 6-7:30 p.m., Music in the Park | Sarah Christine & Braiden Sunshine – Enjoy a free concert at the bandstand in Wilcox Park. Feel free to bring a chair or blanket for the show.
SUNDAY — 2-2:30 p.m., Summer Strings | A Student Violin Concert – Stop by the bandstand in Wilcox Park, where the sound of strings shall fill the air with 20 violinists of all ages and levels performing duets and melodies together; 5-6:20 p.m., Music in the Park | Geoff Kaufman – Enjoy a free concert at the bandstand in Wilcox Park. Feel free to bring a chair or blanket for the show.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
