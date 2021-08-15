The Westerly Library first opened its doors on Aug. 15, 1894. Owned and operated by the Memorial and Library Association, the library was a longtime dream of Stephen Wilcox, a local industrialist, inventor, and cofounder of the Babcock and Wilcox Company. Wilcox donated property and initial funds for a building that would stand as a “living memorial” for Civil War soldiers, while also serving the communities of Westerly and Pawcatuck. In the 127 years since we first opened our doors, there have certainly been a lot of changes to the building (and surrounding areas!), but the dedication to our community has remained the same.
On our opening day, the library had a collection of approximately 5,000 volumes, and the building was open 24 hours each week. Today, our collection has grown to a quarter of a million items. In addition to paper materials, we now offer DVDs and CDs, hot spots and phone chargers, and hundreds of thousands of additional digital materials that can be borrowed or streamed online. We are proud to be open to the public six days a week, for a total of 60 hours.
The original building, as envisioned by Stephen Wilcox, included a bowling alley, gymnasium, and meeting space for the Grand Army of the Republic; while the meeting space (our auditorium) is the only of these to survive to present day, there have been plenty of welcome additions. Our Hoxie Gallery, with changing exhibits that feature the work of local artists, was added in the 1920s. The size of the library building nearly doubled with the Centennial Addition in 1992, providing more space for the growing collection, computers, and quiet space for patrons. Since that time, a Makerspace and new computer lab have been added, as well as our beloved Coy Café.
As the building has grown and evolved, so have our programs and services. A free library card provides access not only to books and digital materials, but to lectures, author talks, gardening programs, exercise classes, a seed library, crafts for all ages, technology assistance, book discussions, storytimes, seasonal tax assistance, discounted museum passes, and numerous other offerings for all ages.
Another important change that was made since our opening day? Our other half — the beautiful Wilcox Park — was added thanks to a generous donation from Harriet Wilcox (in memory of her late husband, Stephen Wilcox) in 1898. The park and arboretum is not only cherished by locals and visitors, it also has the honor of being deemed a Medallion Park by the American Society of Landscape Architects, and has appeared as a “national significant” listing on the National Register of Historical Places since 2004.
It’s been a busy 127 years, and we thank our wonderful community for the ongoing support and patronage!
Top requested books
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
5. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
6. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva
7. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
9. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig
10. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides
Top requested DVDs
1. “Wrath of Man”
2. “A Quiet Place Part II”
3. “The Truffle Hunters”
4. “Nobody”
5. “Queen Bees”
6. “Palm Springs”
7. “Cruella”
8. “Unforgotten Season 4”
9. “The Misfits”
10. “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Kids Take and Make – Grab a new fun craft for kids to take home and enjoy. Stop by while supplies last; 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Teen Take and Make – Pick up a craft project from the Teen Space! Available while supplies last. One per teen please; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go – This week, we’re making reusable beeswax food wraps. Pick up your kit in Reference while supplies last; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Free Summer Lunches – Anyone under 18 can join us for a takeaway lunch, no income limits or registration required. This program is offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Lunches are available Monday through Friday.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – A beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Involvement – Interested in making a change in your community? Join us in a discussion of what’s going on in the world and what you can do to help! Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 1-1:30 p.m., Music and Movement (ages infant-5) – Join us on Zoom for a fun music program that will have little ones singing along and moving their bodies. Preregistration is required; 2-3 p.m., Virtual Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our September meeting. Contact Hannah at hbeldock@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Cookbook Club: Dine and Discuss – We’ll be preparing and (virtually) sharing recipes from “Cook This Book” by Molly Baz. Contact awagner@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Summer Pop-up Book Sale on the library esplanade; 4-4:45 p.m., Teen Jackbox Games – Join your teen librarians to play some fun and weird virtual games on your computer or smart phone. Contact teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Author Talk with Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray – Join use on Zoom to hear from the authors about their new book: The Personal Librarian! The discussion will be followed by a Q&A. Registration via our website is required for this event.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Each week we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to the library Facebook Page and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
SATURDAY — 10:15-11 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Join us in Wilcox Park for Zumba with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo, weather permitting; 7-8:30 p.m., Summer Concert in the Park – Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy some beautiful music in Wilcox Park. Sarah Christine will be performing classics and ballads in the bandstand for all to enjoy.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
