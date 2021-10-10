If “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” then I should be pretty well set for the next year or two. I’ve already made my annual trip to Clyde’s Cider Mill and enjoyed more than my share of their delicious cider and donuts. This past weekend, my family and I picked our weight in all variety of apples at a local orchard and — yes — inhaled even more donuts and cider. Now it’s time to gather recipes to use all of my freshly picked produce. Thankfully, the library has plenty to choose from.
First on my list is, of course, something full of sugar and cinnamon and wrapped in a flaky, buttery crust. Sound good? Look no further than “The Book on Pie” by Erin Jeanne McDowell, which gives you all of the tools and recipes you need to bake the perfect pie. “Art of the Pie” is another classic by pie connoisseur Kate McDermott; this one is particularly well-organized, easy to read, and includes brilliant and mouthwatering photos throughout. If you are looking for a more modern take on the classic, try “The New Pie” by Chris Taylor, which will help you elevate your pie to the next level.
I will stop here for a second and acknowledge that perhaps donuts and pie are not quite what the “apple a day” proverb was referring to … but, hey, interpret it how you will! If you’re looking for more wholesome ways to use your apples, there are still plenty of options. “A New Way to Bake” from the kitchens of Martha Stewart, shares classic recipes that substitute more healthful ingredients such as whole-grain flours and natural sweeteners. “The Apple Cookbook” by Olwen Woodier is another great option. I have my eye on the butternut squash and apple soup, as well as the simple recipe for unsweetened applesauce.
One of the best — and most relevant — books in our collection is “The New England Orchard Cookbook” by Linda Beaulieu, which includes more than 200 recipes (sweet AND savory!) from orchards, mills, and family-owned farms throughout New England. Try your hand at the apple torte from Pippin Orchards in Cranston or the apple nut coffee cake from Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield. The book even includes a recipe for the “Original Fire Cider,” a spicy, herbal, apple cider vinegar concoction that is said to boost your immune system. Just what we need!
Right now, though, I have my eye on “À la Mode: 120 Recipes in 60 Pairings” by Bruce Weinstein & Mark Scarbrough … because if there’s one thing I love more than apple pie, it’s ice cream! But that’s a topic I’ll save for another column.
Top requested books
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
3. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
4. “Peril” by Bob Woodward
5. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
7. “Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins
8. “Beautiful World, Where are You” by Sally Rooney
9. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
10. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead
Top requested DVDs
1. “Cruella”
2. “Mare of Easttown”
3. “Free Guy”
4. “The Crown: The Complete Fourth Season”
5. “Jungle Cruise”
6. “The Green Knight”
7. “Black Widow”
8. “The Truffle Hunters”
9. “Palm Springs”
10. “Blithe Spirit”
This Week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for Columbus Day.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – A beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – This month, we will meet on Zoom to discuss “Creepers” by David Morrell. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 6-7:30 p.m., Community Conversations in Partnership with Westerly ARC – Please join us for a virtual panel conversation with local leaders aimed at bringing our community closer together. The topic of this month’s discussion is “The Masks We Wear”. Please register on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org.
THURSDAY — 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Advisory Board – Do you have ideas for library programs or books to add to our collection? Join Teen Advisory Board (TAB)! This is a hybrid program and will be held on Zoom and in the Teen Space. For more information and to register please email teens@westerlylibrary.org.
SATURDAY — 10:15-11 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Try out Zumba with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo, weather permitting.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
