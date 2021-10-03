There’s something about this time of year that always makes me want to get out of the house and just DO things. I know I’m not alone — I’ve heard the same from numerous others lately. Of course, COVID continues to make things tricky, and while there are many who are itching to (safely) attend more in-person events, there are also plenty of people who prefer to continue with virtual programs for the time being. Wherever you fall on the spectrum, I’m confident that you can find something through the library, where we have some fantastic events on the horizon!
The beautiful weather and changing leaves make it a prime time for outdoor events, and there’s the added bonus being able to easily maintain social distance! Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauk is still taking place this month, every Tuesday (weather permitting) at 9 a.m. in Wilcox Park. On Wednesdays, Heather Van Dam leads an Essentrics Stretch Class from 9:30 to10 a.m., which is a great full-body workout for all ages and fitness levels. If you want to enjoy the park, but not necessarily a workout, join the Master Gardeners for a walking tour on Saturday, Oct. 9, or Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.!
We also have some fabulous family-friendly, fall-themed events this month that you definitely don’t want to miss. On Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., we’re holding our first annual Scarecrows in the Park! Reserve a plot in the park for your family ahead of time, and on the day of the event we will have wooden stakes and hay set up for you to build your very own scarecrow — just bring your own clothing and accessories! The scarecrows will remain on display through the end of the month. If you prefer an at-home activity, we will have “Scarecrow Grab and Go” craft kits for all ages available on Monday, Oct. 18, which gives you everything you need to make a cute mason jar scarecrow to add to your holiday décor. Families with kids should definitely mark their calendars for Oct. 29, as we’ll be holding our annual Kids Halloween Party in Wilcox Park at 5 p.m. There will be magic, there will be balloon animals, there may even be a visit from one of our favorite book characters, Pete the Cat! No registration is required, and costumes are highly recommended.
Cultural events are always popular, and we have some great ones this month, both in-person and virtually. The Dante Society will hold a lecture on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium, with Ashley Turner presenting on Umbria, Italy. For bookworms, we will hold an author talk tomorrow via Zoom with Juliette Fay, who will discuss her upcoming novel “Catch Us When We Fall.” On Tuesday, Oct. 12, we will also hold our monthly Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion, where we will meet on Zoom to talk about “Creepers” by David Morrell. There are plenty more events on our online calendar at www.westerlylibrary.org!
Top requested books
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
3. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
4. “Peril” by Bob Woodward
5. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
6. “Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins
7. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “Beautiful World, Where are You” by Sally Rooney
9. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead
10. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
Top requested DVDs
1. “Cruella”
2. “Mare of Easttown”
3. “The Truffle Hunters”
4. “F9: The Fast Saga”
5. “Black Widow”
6. “Jungle Cruise”
7. “The Crown: The Complete Fourth Season”
9. “Palm Springs”
10. “Free Guy”
11. “The Green Knight”
This week
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – A beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-7 p.m., Introduction to Homeschooling – Melissa Robb, Member Advoate from ENRICHri will give a talk in our 3rd floor Terrace Room about homeschooling, with plenty of time for questions; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference; 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with Juliette Fay – Please join us for a virtual author talk with Juliette Fay! She will be discussing her upcoming novel “Catch Us When We Fall”, followed by a Q & A. Register on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 5-7 p.m., Nancy Young Art Exhibit – Head to the Hoxie Gallery tonight to meet Nancy Young and view her new exhibit. The art will be on display through the month of October; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Community Voices: History in Balance Series – Join us for a virtual conversation with Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey as we ask the question, “How has the role of the community police department and its officers changed in recent years?” Preregistration through our website is required.
THURSDAY — 11 a.m.-12 p.m., (Virtual) Community Conversation | Seniors and Aging in Westerly – We would like to hear from your! Join us via Zoom for an informal community discussion, covering questions such as “What’s it like to age in this town?”and “What challenges are older people facing in our community. Preregistration through our website is required; 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Pride Pin and Paint Night – Stop by our Teen space to create your own pride pin using our button maker and paint the rainbow! For more information and to register please email teens@westerlylibrary.org.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10:15-11 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Try out Zumba with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo, weather permitting.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.