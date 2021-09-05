Were I to refer to myself as a mycophile, it would be a lie. In order to wear that title one must be (according to Merriam-Webster) “a devotee of mushrooms especially: one whose hobby is hunting wild edible mushrooms”. I am merely passionate about eating mushrooms, not hunting them. The correct term for what I am is “mycomaniac” (not found in Merriam Webster). I love a mushroom ragu, a portabella burger, you name it! Of course, it’s not just mushrooms for me, I also have great love for the most delicious fungus, the truffle.
To find some recipe inspirations check out “The Wild Table: Seasonal Foraged Food and Recipes” by Connie Green and Sarah Scott Green, who is known as the head huntress in Napa Valley. This cookbook features more than “forty wild mushrooms, plants, and berries — from well-known ingredients such as morels, chanterelles, fennel, ramps, winter greens, and huckleberries”.
Would I ever eat a mushroom I found in the wild? Absolutely not, I would not trust myself. That does not mean that I do not want to learn about them. How could you not want to learn about things with names like Lions Mane and Candy Caps! If you are inclined to learn more about how to identify and/or forage for mushrooms, take a look at “Mushroom Wanderland: A Forager’s Guide to Finding, Identifying, and Using More Than 25 Wild Fungi” by Jess Starwood. Another great resource to help learn more about the usefulness of wild plants is “Foraging New England: Edible Wild Food and Medicinal Plants from Maine to the Adirondacks to Long Island Sound” by Tom Seymour.
“Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures” by Merlin Sheldrake is a fascinating book exploring how fungi can be used in more ways than we ever imagined. The author highlights research and new discoveries going on with the study of fungi. I certainly did not know that it could be used to clean oil spills or that it could be used to make sustainable building materials. There are also medical uses that you can learn about in Michael Pollan’s “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us about Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence”.
Stop by to forage the bookshelves for some resources. We have them whether you want to hunt, eat, or just learn about fungi!
Top requested books
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
3. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
4. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
6. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
7. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva
8. “Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins
9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Truffle Hunters”
2. “Cruella”
3. “The Misfits”
4. “Palm Springs”
5. “Queen Beesv
6. “In the Heights”
7. “Here Today”
8. “Lansky”
9. “Blithe Spirit”
10. “Luca”
This week
MONDAY — The library will be closed today for Labor Day.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – A beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Summer Pop-up Book Sale on the library esplanade; 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Advisory Board – Do you have ideas for library programs or books to add to our collection? Join Teen Advisory Board (TAB)! This is a hybrid program and will be held on Zoom and in the Teen Space. For more information and to register please email teens@westerlylibrary.org; 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with Dr. Michael Fine | The Bull and Other Stories – Local author Dr. Michael Fine will be reading from his latest book of short stories, and “using those stories as a jumping off point for a discussion about fiction and democracy…”. Preregistration is required.
SATURDAY — 10:15-11 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Join us in Wilcox Park for Zumba with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo, weather permitting.
Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at the Westerly Library.
