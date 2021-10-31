When we think of November, we usually think of Thanksgiving and the beginning of the utter chaos that we fondly call “The Holiday Season.” There’s more to the month than just holidays and shopping, though: it’s also National Novel Writing Month!
You may be wondering whether this is just another random monthly observance that nobody really pays attention to … and that is a legitimate question. After all, November is also designated as “National Pepper Month” and “Banana Pudding Lovers Month,” and — unless I’ve simply missed the memo — there don’t seem to be too many people passionately celebrating these campaigns. However, National Novel Writing Month (or NaNoWriMo, if you’re in the know) was established nearly two decades ago and continues to gain steam each year, with nearly a million active participants today.
So, how does it work? NaNoWriMo is sort of a writing marathon, in which aspiring writers are challenged to complete a 50,000-word novel over the course of 30 days. That’s about 1,667 words per day. The challenge appeals to people from all walks of life, from people who haven’t written a word since their senior thesis, to well-known published authors. Have you heard of “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern, or “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen? In addition to being fantastic, bestselling novels, both were originally written during NaNoWriMo!
One of the best things about NaNoWriMo, and one of the reasons why it continues to be so successful, is the sense of community and support that comes along with it. NaNoWriMo actually became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit back in 2005, and their website (www.nanowrimo.org) offers a ton of support and resources to participants. By creating a free account, you can take part in online forum discussions, find writing buddies, and stay on-track and motivated with tools such as badges, the goal tracker, and “Word Sprint” timers. It’s a great way to take the leap from “I want to write a book someday” to “I’m currently working on a novel”.
As always, the library has a number of resources to help you on your quest. We have numerous quiet spots in the library where you can work: desks with easy access to outlets for your laptop, comfortable chairs where you can brainstorm/channel your inner F. Scott Fitzgerald/people-watch for inspiration, and the great Coy Café for all your caffeine needs. We also have a large collection of books that can help inspire you, whether that be a simple guide to writing, or a well-worn copy of “Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet.” If you’re a writer, or if you’ve ever dreamed of becoming one, make a commitment to write every day during NaNoWriMo, and feel free to “Come Write In” at Westerly Library and Wilcox Park!
Top requested books
1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
4. “Peril” by Bob Woodward
5. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
6. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
7. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child
8. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton
9. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
10. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Crown: The Complete Fourth Season”
2. “Free Guy”
3. “Jungle Cruise”
4. “Mare of Easttown”
5. “Pig”
6. “Palm Springs”
7. “Snake Eyes”
8. “Respect”
9. “Old”
10. “The Green Knight”
This week
MONDAY — 6-6:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – Meet in the Kids room to place Dungeons & Dragons, a fantasy tabletop role-playing game for ages 8-12! No prior experience is necessary; we’ll show you how it works. Register on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org.
TUESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 5-7 p.m., Michael Sisco Art Exhibit – This month’s exhibit will be with local artist Michael Sisco! His pieces can be viewed in the Hoxie Gallery through the month of November during library hours.
THURSDAY — 4-4:30 p.m., Teen De-Stress Day – Learn about new ways to chill out while making a relaxing craft in the Teen space! Registration is required. For more information and to register please email teens@westerlylibrary.org.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m, Kits Take and Make – On the first Saturday of each month, grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room, then follow along with our YouTube video to complete the craft! One per child, please, while supplies last; 10:15-11 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Try out Zumba for a fun workout! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo, weather permitting.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
