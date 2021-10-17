Every year, our magnificent Friends of the Library group works extremely hard to organize and run several book sales (typically in the summer, and again around the winter holidays). The sales are always a huge success, and an event that many residents look forward to year after year. Unfortunately, the last couple of sales had to be canceled due to the pandemic, but we’re thrilled to announce that — after a VERY long 20-month hiatus — the book sale has returned!
The book sale will officially be open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 21, and will run until Saturday, Oct. 30. It will open each morning at 9 a.m., and it will close down half an hour before the library closes (that’s 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday). The final day of the sale (the 20th) is “Bag Day,” where you pay only $10 for an entire bag full of wonderful books! I’ve been assured that the size of the bag does not matter, and the bigger the better! Just make sure you can carry it out of the library without it bursting.
As always, members of the Friends of the Library are invited to an exclusive preview of the book sale on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Showing your Friends membership card on this day grants you early access, and first dibs on the wonderful treasures that are for sale. If you’re not currently a Friends member, it’s not too late! We will have applications on hand that afternoon if you wish to join — it is just $15 for an individual or $25 for the family.
The book sale depends on donations from the public, so the items for sale vary each year. That said, we are truly fortunate to have such generous donors in our community, and there is always a great selection! Typically, you can expect to find the following in the book sale: Children’s books and media, CDs and audiobooks, DVDs, graphic novels, and hardback and soft-cover books of all genres for adults. Cookbooks are always enormously popular, as are books on gardening, crafts, local history, and — of course — popular fiction!
In addition to the items above, we often have some specialty items (again, depending on the donations). These include: rare books, collectibles, signed copies and first editions, sheet music, and even puzzles and games. Many of the items you find in the sale are gently used and make absolutely wonderful gifts … and it’s not too early to start shopping for the holidays!
Top requested books
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
3. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
4. “Peril” by Bob Woodward
5. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
7. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
8. “Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins
9. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton
10. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Crown: The Complete Fourth Season”
2. “Mare of Easttown”
3. “Free Guy”
4. “Cruella”
5. “Jungle Cruise”
6. “The Green Knight”
7. “Black Widow”
8. “Palm Springs”
9. “Old”
10. “Snake Eyes”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Scarecrow Grab and Go – Kits include all of the supplies you need to complete this fun, all-ages craft! Pickup your kit while supplies last in the Reference, Kids, or Teen rooms.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – A beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference; 6:30-7:45 p.m., Flute and Piano Recital | John Graham & Company – John Graham and John Currant will be playing flutes, with Sara Boyd on piano. This recital is free and open to all.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 2-3 p.m., Virtual Film Club – This month we’ll be discussing movies directed by Spike Lee, and we’ll choose three to watch for our November meeting. Contact Hannah at hbeldock@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 3-7:30 p.m., Friends Books Sale: Members Only Night – Members of the Friends of the Library are invited to this special book sale preview night! Signups are available for new members on the first floor of the library. The sale will open to the public on Thursday.
THURSDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – Join us on the 3rd floor Terrace room for our highly anticipated Friends of the Library book sale, which runs through October 30th; 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Jackbox Games – Join your teen librarians to play some fun and weird virtual games! This is a hybrid program and will be held on Zoom and in the Teen Space. For more information and to register please email teens@westerlylibrary.org; 6-7:30 p.m., Dante Society Lecture | Italy: A Cultural Journey – Presenter Ashley Turney will introduce attendees to the beauty of the Italian lifestyle through art, history, food and wine. This program will take place in the Auditorium on the second floor of the library.
FRIDAY — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – Join us on the 3rd floor Terrace room for our highly anticipated Friends of the Library book sale.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – Join us on the 3rd floor Terrace room for our highly anticipated Friends of the Library book sale; 10:15-11 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Try out Zumba with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo, weather permitting; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Scarecrows in the Park (FULL) – Stop by Wilcox Park and watch as registered families decorate scarecrows, which will be on display through October; 7-10 p.m., Movies in the Park | Hocus Pocus – In partnership with United Theatre, we’re holding a free screening of Hocus Pocus in Wilcox Park, including an appearance by the Sanderson Sisters! Please bring your own blanket or chair.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.