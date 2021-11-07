The Film Club at the library started in 2018. It was described initially by the staff person who launched the group as being “like a book club but for film.” And it is still “like a book club but for film,” and it is still going strong even during the pandemic. We meet via Zoom the third Wednesday of the month from 2 to 3 p.m. — check out the Virtual Film Club page on the library’s website calendar for more details! We plan to go back to meeting in person at the library, but for the time being, we will continue to meet on Zoom.
The group chooses three films to watch at home based on a theme, and then we discuss them at the next meeting. I order the DVDs through the Rhode Island library system for anyone who needs them. Besides talking about the three movies, we like to share recommendations of other movies and TV series we are watching. We don’t follow a strict format in our discussion, except for choosing themes and the three movies we will watch for the next month. As it says in the Film Club’s description on the library’s website, “it’s always fun and laughs are guaranteed!”
Some themes we have done are: movies from the years the group members were born; movies directed by Clint Eastwood, Robert Altman and Ida Lupino; movies starring well-known actors such as Meryl Streep, Sidney Poitier and Robin Williams; movies about cooking; movies about alcoholism; British films. A new theme we are starting is each of us will choose three of our own favorite movies for the group to watch. I think this is a great way to learn about movies that normally you might not choose and to share our favorite flicks with others. We have a regular core group of people in Film Club now, but we would love to have new members join! There is no attendance requirement — if you cannot make it every month, no problem. We hope some new movie fans will join us and bring your ideas to the group. So, grab your favorite snack, sit back, and enjoy the show!
Top requested books
1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
5. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
6. “Peril” by Bob Woodward
7. “Better Off Dead by Lee Child
8. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton
9. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
10.“The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Crown: The Complete Fourth Season”
2. “Free Guy”
3. “Jungle Cruise”
4. “Mare of Easttown”
5. “Respect”
6. “Pig”
7. “Palm Springs”
8. “Stillwater”
9. “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”
10. “The Green Knight”
This Week
MONDAY –– 6-6:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – Meet in the Kids room to play Dungeons & Dragons, a fantasy tabletop role-playing game for ages 8-12! No prior experience is necessary; we’ll show you how it works. Register on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org.
TUESDAY –– 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome! This month’s selection is “My Antonia” by Willa Cather. Please contact Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
WEDNESDAY –– 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver.
THURSDAY –– library closed for Veterans Day
FRIDAY –– 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of the organization Project Outreach of Westerly will have a table set up outside the library’s Old Main Reading Room the second Friday of every month. They will be there to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY –– 10:15-11 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Try out Zumba for a fun workout! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo, weather permitting.
Hannah Beldock is a reference associate at the Westerly Library.
