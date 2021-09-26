Fall means a lot of things to a lot of people. Outdoorsy folk may look forward to long hikes to see the foliage, foodies can enjoy fresh apple cider and pie (and pumpkin everything), and there are plenty of opportunities for family fun, like corn mazes and hayrides. Perhaps less adventurous, but just as exciting, fall also means the return of our favorite television series! If you need a refresher on what happened last season, or simply want to rewatch a series that has run its course, we have plenty of options at the library.
Let’s start with some longtime favorites! “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” is the longest-running live-action scripted television series, which returned for its 23rd season last week. Many of the past seasons are available through our consortium, as well as others from the Law and Order franchise (the original show, “Criminal Intent,” and more). We can’t possibly forget about the longest-running series ever, which has had an undeniably profound influence on society: “The Simpsons.” The animated sitcom returned yesterday for its 33rd season. Another old favorite is the ever-popular medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy,” which kicks off its 18th season later this week. Check out many of the older seasons of these shows through the library.
There are plenty of newer series available as well. The psychological thriller “You” returns to Netflix with season 3 in mid-October, so there’s plenty of time to watch the first two seasons before then. Run, don’t walk, because both are currently available in the library, as well as the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes. Another popular Netflix series is “Riverdale,” which heads into its fifth season. The show is technically a teen drama, but has plenty of adult followers — maybe in part because it is based on the Archie Comics that first came out in the 1940s! And finally, sitcom fans may like “Young Sheldon,” the spin-off prequel to the iconic “Big Bang Theory,” which ended in 2019. You can find both of these series at the library.
Fall is huge for TV, but there are still many shows that won’t return until 2022. The good news is, of course, you have months and months to catch up before then. We have the first three seasons of the tearjerker drama “This is Us,” the first two seasons of the horror/science fiction show “Stranger Things,” and all of the current seasons of “The Crown,” which will premiere its fifth and final season next year. In short, no matter what your TV tastes are (or if you’re more into the books that inspired the shows), the library has plenty to keep you busy!
Top requested books
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
3. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
4. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
5. “Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins
6. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
7. “Peril” by Bob Woodward
8. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
9. “Beautiful World, Where are You” by Sally Rooney
10. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead
Top requested DVDs
1. “Cruella”
2. “The Truffle Hunters”
3. “Mare of Easttown”
4. “Black Widow”
5. “F9: The Fast Saga”
6. “Palm Springs”
7. “The Green Knight”
8. “Jungle Cruise”
9. “The Misfits”
10. “Blithe Spirit”
This week
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – A beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Voter Registration Day – The League of Women Voters of RI will have a table set up out on the esplanade in Wilcox Park! Stop by with questions, or to fill out your registration form; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Drop by the esplanade in Wilcox Park for the last Friends of the Library Pop-up Book Sale of the summer; 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Book Club – Join the teen librarian via Zoom or in person (this is a hybrid program) for book discussions, recommendations, and creative writing tips! For more information and to register please email teens@westerlylibrary.org.
FRIDAY — 5-5:30 p.m., Inktober Kickoff – Inktober is a challenge to draw every day during October, and we’re kicking things off by inviting you to come and decorate your notebook covers and play some drawing games! This event is recommended for ages 7-12, and Pre-registration through our website is required.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m, Kids Take and Make – On the first Saturday of each month, grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please, while supplies last.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
