It’s the dawn of a new month, which means a whole bunch of new books to look forward to!
I’ve been trying to cut down on the number of books I check out and return (late) without reading, so currently I only have two new titles on my nightstand: “It’s Always Freezer Season” by Ashely Christensen and “The View was Exhausting” by Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta. The first is full tips and tricks for making the most of your freezer space, so you can quickly and easily prepare delicious recipes that only TASTE like they took hours to make. The second is a fun romance about an actress and a socialite that enter into a mutually beneficial staged relationship, which — of course — leads to complications down the road. The plotline is certainly nothing new, but the book itself is well-written and has enough substance to keep it from being a complete guilty pleasure. Great for fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Historical fiction fans are probably already aware of Marie Benedict’s new book “The Personal Librarian,” which tells the somewhat fictionalized story of Belle da Costa Greene, J. P. Morgan’s personal librarian. Benedict co-wrote the novel with Victoria Christopher Murray, and both women will join us for a virtual author talk on Aug. 19 to discuss the book, so don’t miss out! You can also visit our YouTube channel to catch up on past author talks, including last month’s discussion with Kristin Harmel, author of another new gem: “The Forest of Vanishing Stars.”
For something more lighthearted, I’m looking forward to “Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light” by the hilarious Helen Ellis. It’s a laugh-out-loud-funny collection of essays about friendship and aging, which will be particularly enjoyable for those nearing middle age, but will resonate with readers of all walks of life.
There are always a few odd ducks on my list, and this month both of them actually revolve around animals (though not anatids, specifically). “The Council of Animals” by Nick McDonell is a post-apocalyptic fable about an assembly of animals that meet to discuss what they should do with the “human problem.” Eat them? Dispose of them? Help them? Decisions, decisions. It’s a quick read that is reminiscent of Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” though not nearly as significant. Another is “Nightbitch” by Rachel Yoder, a wholly unique, absurd, and dazzlingly smart novel exploring the intricacies of early motherhood and self, but in a way that I don’t think has ever been done before. The main character might also be turning into a wolf. It’s worth a read!
Need a hug in the form of a book? Try “The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig, short meditations on life that help you get through whatever it is you’re going through. And yes, it’s the same Haig who wrote the bestselling “The Midnight Library.” It’s like he knew we’re all still on the hold list, and need some consolation.
Top requested books
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
4. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
6. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
8. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
9. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides
10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
Top requested DVDs
1. “Wrath of Man
2. “Nobody
3. “The Truffle Hunters
4. “A Quiet Place Part II
5. “Palm Springs
6. “Queen Bees
7. “Unforgotten Season 4
8. “The Misfits
9. “Finding You
10. “Artemis Fowl”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Kids Take and Make – Grab a new fun craft for kids to take home and enjoy. Stop by while supplies last; 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Teen Take and Make – Pick up a craft project from the Teen Space! Available while supplies last. One per teen please; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Free Summer Lunches – Anyone under 18 can join us for a takeaway lunch, no income limits or registration required. This program is offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Lunches are available Monday through Friday.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Take part in a beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle; 10-10:30 a.m., Virtual Kids Yoga (Ages 3-12) – Join us on Zoom for a fun children’s yoga class to introduce kids to poses, sequences, and mindfulness. Preregistration is required; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference!
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Eileen Kenny Art Exhibit – This month’s exhibit will be with local artist Eileen Kenny! Her pieces can be viewed in the Hoxie during library hours until August 27th; 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-4:15 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenge – Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube page to get this month’s directions on how to play and earn family winner bragging rights; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park – Join Colonial Theatre in Wilcox Park for their 30th year of Shakespeare in the Park. Please bring your own chairs or blankets, and picnics are welcome as well. Visit the Colonial Theatre’s website at www.colonialtheaterart.org to reserve your free tickets. The play will be held nightly through August 8th.
THURSDAY — 9-7:30 p.m., Cooks with Books – Watch Meagan and Judy as they demonstrate how to make simple dog and cat treats at home. Visit our YouTube channel to follow along; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Summer Pop-up Book Sale on the library esplanade! Please note they will accept cash or check only.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Each week we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to the library Facebook Page and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
SATURDAY — 10:15-11 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Join us in Wilcox Park for Zumba with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo, weather permitting.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
