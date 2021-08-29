This time last year, I wrote a column about the complexity of heading into a new school in the middle of a pandemic. I hoped that this year’s “Back-to-School” season would look a bit different, but … alas. While we still have no magic wands or quick fixes, the library continues to add different online and print resources to help all ages in their educational pursuits!
Our Kids Department has been working hard on a new project for your little ones: Preschool Backpacks, which are now available for checkout! The packs were developed in partnership with Westerly preschool teachers, and correspond with their curriculum. Each themed pack includes books, games, and activities that will help your preschooler prepare for kindergarten, and themes include “Community Helpers”, “Food”, “Friendship” and more. Kids (and parents) also love the “Wipe Clean Workbooks” for helping them learn to write letters and numbers, and “First Little Readers: Guided Reading” collections to motivate budding readers. And of course, we have plenty of books for reading aloud to your little ones. Stop by the Kids Department any time during library hours to check these out, or chat with our librarians for more recommendations.
The Teen Department is prioritizing mental health along with school readiness with their “Back to School Survival Kits” program, taking place on Sept. 2 from 4-4:30 p.m. Kids aged 12-17 can register in advance to create their own kit, full of items to de-stress while also prepping for class. This is a good opportunity to meet our new teen librarian, Colleen, who is also hoping to visit the high school this fall to sign students up for library cards!
My school days are behind me, at least for now, but I still like to take the time to learn something new. Online databases like Khan Academy are great, because I can choose from a huge variety of courses to complete on my own time, everything from Advanced Chemistry or Statistics to more practical lessons on personal finance and planning for retirement. This, along with others like Mango Languages, Learning Express, and the very popular Udemy, are all available for free through our website www.westerlylibrary.org/all-databases.
If you’re a parent of a school-aged kid, I know this is a complicated and exhausting time, but perhaps you can find something at the library to help lighten the load. I really love “Beating the Lunchbox Blues” by J. M. Hirsch and “The Little Book of Lunch” by Caroline Craig for easy and inexpensive packed-lunch ideas for you and your kids. To organize schedules (and life in general), try out “The Bullet Journal Method” by Ryder Carroll, a way of managing time and keeping track of everything life throws at you … all with just a notebook and pen. While you’re in planning mode, you might want to pick up “Mix Shake Stir: Cocktails for the Home Bar” by Danny Meyer … because Friday night will be here before you know it, and you deserve it!
This week
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – A beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-7 p.m., Dr. Michael Sullo Art Exhibit – This month’s exhibit, “Mysteries of the Rosary” will be with local artist Dr. Michael Sullo! Join us tonight to meet the artist, or stop by anytime this month to view the exhibit.
THURSDAY — 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Back to School Survival Kits – Join us in the Teen Space to make Back-to-School Survival Kit full of items to de-stress and prep for class! Contact teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6-8 p.m., Music in the Park – Enjoy a free concert in Wilcox Park with Oakdale, CA band Bad Camper! The band will be performing at the bandstand so please feel free to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy some evening indie folk tunes!
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – On the first Saturday of every month, grab a bag of supplies from the tote in the Kid’s room. One per child, please; 10:15-11 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Join us in Wilcox Park for Zumba with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo, weather permitting; 8-11 p.m., Movies in the Park | School of Rock – In partnership with United Theatre, please join us in Wilcox Park for a free screening of the film “School of Rock”! Feel free to bring your own blanket or chair. Concessions will be available for purchase from Wakin’ Up Waggin’.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
