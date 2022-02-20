If you’ve been paying attention to the news lately — and frankly, even if you haven’t — you’ve probably heard stories about books being challenged and outright banned across the country. Unfortunately, this is nothing new. Censoring reading materials dates back to at least the 17th century in America (hello, Puritans), and seems to have become something of a leisure activity for certain school systems and organizations. In response, the American Library Association has celebrated our freedom to read with an annual “Banned Books Week” since the early 1980s during which they shine a spotlight on these books. Banned Book Week isn’t until September, but given the recent uptick in contested materials it seems like the perfect time to highlight some of these titles!
One of the latest books to make headlines is Art Spielberg’s “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel based on the recollections of the author’s parents, who survived the Holocaust. A Tennessee school board banned the title, removing it from their curriculum, due to language and other “objectionable material.” It seems that not everyone finds it objectionable, though: in the weeks since, it has skyrocketed to the top of the bestseller list, is on backorder practically everywhere, and has a lengthy holds list here at the library as well. School boards, take note: it seems the best way to ensure that a book is widely read is by banning it!
All jokes aside, restricting materials in schools and libraries can have a lasting and negative impact, particularly on the youth that they claim to “protect.” Many books that are frequently challenged have LGBTQ content or characters, which sends a clear message there is something wrong or shameful about queerness. Some titles that appear regularly on lists of “most banned” materials are “Sex Is a Funny Word” by Cory Silverberg and “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson. The first is an award-winning sex education comic book that aims to help parents and caregivers talk more openly and effectively with kids about sex, love, consent and more. The latter is described as a funny, entertaining and informative “exploration of sexuality and what it’s like to grow up LGBT”. Other great titles for kids and teens on the subject of gender identity are George M. Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer” and Alex Gino’s “Melissa” (previously published as “George”).
There are certainly plenty of other controversial and menacing books to be found at the library, from Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” to “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones. Stop by and check them out, or browse through our displays of challenged materials for more interesting titles.
Top requested books
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
2. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
4. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner
5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
7. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
9. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich
10. “The Match” by Harlan Coben
Top requested DVDs
1. “Belfast”
2. “House of Gucci”
3. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
4. “Encanto”
5. “Marvel’s Eternals”
6. “All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2”
7. “King Richard”
8. “The Beatles: Get Back”
9. “The Hating Game”
10. “Sing 2”
This week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for Presidents’ Day
TUESDAY — 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go – This month, we’re making magazine wall art. Pick up your kit in Reference while supplies last; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on Zoom. Please email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details.
THURSDAY — 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Book Club – Join our Teen Book Club via Zoom to chat about a book you are currently reading, and get recommendations on what to read next! For more information or to register please email teens@westerlylibrary.org.
FRIDAY — 4-4:45 p.m., Chopped: Library Edition (ages 7-12) – Our twist on the hit cooking competition shows! Participants will receive a mystery ingredient, go home and whip up a culinary masterpiece, and then show it off via Zoom. Registration is required. Check out www.westerlylibrary.org for more details or to sign up.
SATURDAY — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park and Library – Try out Zumba for a fun workout! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo (weather permitting) or in the 3rd floor Terrace Room (in undesirable weather).
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
