“The room where it happens” has been playing in my head, on loop, for two weeks now. Not because of the similarly-titled book, “The Room Where it Happened,” by former National Security Advisor John Bolton (though this is now available for checkout at the library, if you’re interested). No, this earworm came from an incredibly catchy song in “Hamilton,” the acclaimed Broadway musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. You may have heard of it.
You may also have heard that the film version of the play premiered on Disney+ earlier this month, despite originally planning to debut in theaters in October 2021! I haven’t the funds or fame to score tickets to the live play, but I was able to watch through this streaming service and I have to say: it was spectacular. I can absolutely see why the play has received so much hype — the music, lyrics, cast performances, the story, all of it was remarkable. Unfortunately, it’s not available on DVD yet, so you can’t access it through the library. That said, we have several other “Hamilton”-related items that you can check out!
“Hamilton: Original Broadway Cast Recording” packs all 46 songs from the original cast onto two CDs, along with a lyric booklet. The album has been on the Billboard 200 chart for 250 straight weeks, and recently surged to the #2 spot following the premier of the film. You can also find “The Hamilton Mixtape,” with remixed versions and covers of the original songs, performed by some of the biggest names in music (Alicia Keys, Sia, Usher, and more). We even have printed music (piano/vocals/guitar) for the mixtape in our Teen collection!
For a behind-the-scenes look at the play and how it came to be, try “Hamilton: The Revolution.” Written by composer/lyricist/star of the play, Lin-Manuel Miranda (along with Jeremy McCarter), the book is filled with candid photos from production, essays about the cast and creative process, funny and fascinating footnotes, and a full libretto of the songs. There is SO much to see and read.
A documentary entitled “Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway (2017)” is available for free on Hoopla, which tells the story of how the musical came to be. The documentary features interviews with Miranda, as well as the cast and crew of “Hamilton,” and it clocks in at just over an hour — perfect for those that want to learn more but have limited free time.
And of course, there is the book that started it all: “Hamilton” by Ron Chernow. Miranda has said that he was first inspired to write a musical based on the Founding Father’s life after reading this autobiography while on vacation in 2004. At 818 pages, this tome is certainly not for the faint of heart … but who knows what you’ll be inspired to do after reading it!
Trending audiobooks on Hoopla
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
2. “Stranger in the Lake” by Kimberly Belle
3. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
4. “The Black Swan of Paris” by Karen Robards
5. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi
Trending ebooks on Hoopla
1. “The Summer House” by Lauren K. Denton
2. “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark
3. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
4. “If I Were You” by Lynn Austin
5. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn
Trending Movies on Hoopla
1. “Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway”
2. “Inheritance”
3. “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”
4. “Knock Knock”
5. “The Postcard Killings”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts: Bird Feeder – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote that will be located outside the Library front door. Each Monday there will be a new craft. 1 per child; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft: Sock Monsters – Grab a craft kit for teens! Each week will feature a different bag of goodies for you to take home and assemble. Supplies limited, 1 per teen; 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Don’t lose your cool! Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook Group; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – This summer, free contact-less, grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 3-3:15 p.m., Kid Stories with Sara – Enjoy some fun stories with Sara! These short, pre-recorded videos are available on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook group.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Terrarium – Schedule an appointment to pick up your kit on 7/20 or 7/21! Supplies are limited; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Teen Live Arts & Crafts – Join us on Zoom as we show you the basics of drawing and painting and crafting! Register in advance by emailing skobos@westerlylibrary.org; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-2:15 p.m., Kids No-Bake Snacks – Join Judy and Meagan and beat the heat with some yummy treats! Find these short, pre-recorded videos on our ‘Kids Online Programming’ Facebook Group; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – Join us on Zoom for an entertaining film discussion. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to register; 5-6 p.m., Summer Yoga in Wilcox Park – All ages can join Julia Reid in the park or via Zoom for yoga practice; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Zoom Book Chat (ages 6-11) – Come chat with the Westerly Children’s Librarians for a “Tie-Dye” themed book chat. Pre-registration is required; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
THURSDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Around Town Storytimes Video – Join Judy and Meagan as they travel to various locations in our downtown community to read fun, themed picture books; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Summer Reading Social Hour – In keeping with this year’s theme “Imagine Your Story”, let’s meet up to talk about great memoirs/biographies you’ve been reading throughout the summer! Contact Caroline for Zoom meeting details cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org; 3:30-4:30 p.m., Teen Cooking: Perfect Pizza – Learn how to make an easy, delicious pizza. Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Virtual Paint Party with Mermaid Masterpiece (Ages 5+) – First 25 pre-registrants will receive a bag of supplies needed, to follow along and create their own masterpiece! Register online at westerlylibrary.org/events; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.