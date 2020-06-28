Just recently, I’ve been wanting to take a vacation somewhere. We had to cancel a couple of trips within the past few months and I’m not sure when we’ll be able to get away, but that doesn’t mean I can’t start planning. At the very least it’s fun to look through some travel guides and dream of a getaway or even just a day trip for a kind of staycation! Some new guidebooks have caught my eye recently.
“Rockhounding New England: A guide to 100 of the Region’s Best Rockhounding Sites” by Peter Christofono is one of them. Rockhounding is basically amateur geology. The website www.rockhoundtimes.com states that “Rockhounds are people who cannot pass by a pretty rock without picking it up for a closer look.” The guidebook lists different places, including quarries, that the public can visit. As an aside, did you know that the state mineral of Connecticut is garnet and that the state fossil is dinosaur footprint? Even if you don’t see yourself becoming a collector, this book is full of interesting information and pretty cool pictures.
Another new travel book that may be of interest is “Walking the Cape and Islands” by David Weintraub. This book also has fabulous pictures and in-depth descriptions of 72 walks and hikes. One hike I definitely want to do one day is Provincetown out to Long Point Lighthouse right at the tip of the Cape. You have to cross a dike making sure to be mindful of the tides so that you don’t get stranded. Sounds like quite an adventure to me!
Finally there’s “Easy Weekend Getaways in the Hudson Valley and Catskills” by Carly Fisher. It’s a little bit of a different type of travel guide with Fisher focusing on things like “experimental art, incredible agriculture, action-packed outdoor adventures, artisanal producers and makers, bizarre and fascinating historical attractions.” What would a travel book be without beautiful photographs, and this volume does not disappoint. The Hudson Valley and Catskills have, in my opinion, some of the most beautiful landscapes.
There’s a lot more new travel books coming in, including a gorgeous National Geographic volume about national parks by Erika Hueneke. While this may not be the year any of us get to travel, we can enjoy passing some time making a “to-visit” list for the future. Go to our website — westerlylibrary.org — to learn how you can make an appointment to visit the library.
Trending audiobooks on Hoopla
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
3. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi
4. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone “ by J. K. Rowling
5. “If I Were You” by Lynn Austin
Trending ebooks on Hoopla
1. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
2. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad
3. “If I Were You” by Lynn Austin
4. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn
5. “Stealing Home” by Sherryl Woods
Trending Movies on Hoopla
1. “Hope Springs”
2. “The Postcard Killings”
3. “The November Man”
4. “Hutsulka Ksenya”
5. “The Joy Luck Club”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts: 4th of July Popsicle Craft – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote that will be located outside the Library front door. Each Monday there will be a new craft. Supplies are limited, first come, first serve. 1 per child; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft: Bee Garden and Journal – Grab a craft kit for teens! Each week will feature a different bag of goodies for you to take home and assemble. Supplies limited, 1 per teen; 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Don’t lose your cool! Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook Group; 3-3:15 p.m., Kid Stories with Sara – Enjoy some fun stories with Sara! These short, pre-recorded videos are available on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook group.
TUESDAY — 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Teen Trivia with Kahoot – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using the Kahoot app. Register in advance by emailing skobos@westerlylibrary.org; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with the local services and resources you need. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3 p.m., Virtual Film Club – Join us on Zoom as we discuss the films: “On the Waterfront”, “Silent Light”, and “Miracle in Cell No. 7”. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to register; 2-2:15 p.m., Kids No-Bake Snacks – Join Judy and Meagan and beat the heat with some yummy treats! Find these short, pre-recorded videos on our ‘Kids Online Programming’ Facebook Group.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – This 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels) will move, elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Zoom Book Chat (ages 6-11) – Come chat with the Westerly Children’s Librarians for a ‘red,white and blue” themed book chat. Pre-registration is required.
THURSDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Around Town Storytimes Video – Join Judy and Meagan as they travel to various locations in our downtown community to read fun, themed picture books; 3:30-4:30, Teen Virtual Book and Writing Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Virtual Music with Mike (Ages birth and up) – Join Mike Markowitz with some fun songs to sing and dance around to! Pre-registrants will be sent a link and password to join the Zoom program.
SATURDAY — The library will be closed for Independence Day.
Caroline Badowski is the head of reference at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.