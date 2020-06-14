In last week’s column, you may have read about the recent changes in our library’s services that began on June 8. We are now open for limited services, including browsing materials and using computers/printers; these are all by appointment only. Our contact-free Library Takeout service has been up and running since May 18, and, beginning June 13, we began offering Library Takeout on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as well. So far, it has been a success, due to much hard work and coordination by the staff as well as the cooperation and patience of patrons. We also want to make sure our patrons are aware of the many other services that are available online.
While the public has limited access to the library building, there are many free resources to take advantage of online. On the library’s website (www.westerlylibrary.org), click on the Virtual Resources tab located at the top of the home page to see what is offered under Entertainment, News Sources, Local History, and Reference and Adult Learning.
How about exploring the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the British Museum in London, or the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., without even leaving the house? For baseball fans, you can watch 2018 and 2019 archived ballgames. Or you can learn a new language at Mango Languages. Music-lovers can listen to the Metropolitan Opera — with or without subtitles! How about taking an online class? Udemy offers more than 4,000 courses covering 75-plus topics in business, technology, and personal development. Open Yale Courses has a selection of introductory courses taught by Yale University professors. We have recently added Flipster, a digital magazine site which has a great selection of magazines for all ages. And as always, our extensive Local History page is available with historic photo albums, Westerly High School yearbooks, and Ancestry Library Edition. You can find links to all of these — and more — under the Virtual Resources on our website.
These online resources are not just useful while the library is closed due to COVID-19. You can use them anytime when you don’t want to or are unable to venture outdoors. Or if you need a break from binge-watching yet another TV series. So until we see you again in person at the library, check out all the cultural, educational, and recreational choices we have at www.westerlylibrary.org. There is so much to do right from home!
Trending audiobooks
on Hoopla
1. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
2. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi
3. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
4. “Summary of White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo
5. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone “ by J. K. Rowling
Trending ebooks on Hoopla
1. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
2. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad
3. “If I Were You” by Lynn Austin
4. “The Mountains Sing” by Nguyen Phan Que Mai
5. “Stealing Home” by Sherryl Woods
Trending Movies on Hoopla
1. “Driveways”
2. “A Small Act”
3. “I Am Not Your Negro”
4. “Appalachian Trail”
5. “Agatha and the Truth of Murder”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
Programs and Services
Online Adult Programs: Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m.: Tech Social – Join us on Zoom to talk about all things technology. Email Allyn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org to register; Thursday June 18th, 6-7 p.m., Virtual Author Talk with Patricia Walsh Chadwick – Don’t miss our first Virtual Book Talk, where local author Patricia Walsh Chadwick will discuss her book “Little Sister: A Memoir”. Registration is required, contact bkearsch@westerlylibrary.org; Ongoing: Our monthly book group meets via our Facebook group. This month we are reading the thriller “The Gone Dead” by Chanelle Benz (available for free through Hoopla)!
eBooks/eAudiobooks/Movies: You can borrow digital materials through Overdrive and Hoopla! Both services are offered for free with your library card, and let you access books, audiobooks, and movies (Hoopla even has music)! Available on your computer or mobile device. For tutorials on how to access them, visit our website and click on “Video Tutorials” under the Virtual Resources tab.
Kids & Teens: Community Hero Storytime: Watch videos of 14 local “Community Heroes” – reading children’s books on our YouTube page; Phone-a-Story: Do you want to hear the Westerly Children’s Librarians read you a story? Dial 401-596-2877 x 220 anytime to hear some of your favorite stories read aloud. Each week, we will feature 3 new stories; Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Teen Virtual Book and Writing Club – Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register for this virtual meetup using Zoom.
Visit our website at www.westerlylibrary.org, or Facebook page for additional resources and updates.
Hannah Beldock is a reference associate at the Westerly Library.
