’Tis the season for spooky things, and we’ve got heaps of them at the library!
First off, let’s talk movies. Are you a fan of classics like “The Exorcist,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” or Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho”? We’ve got them all. Unfortunately, there have not been many new movies released on DVD this year due to COVID, but there are plenty of greats ones from the last few years. Jordan Peele wrote and directed two horror hits: “Get Out” (2017) and “Us” (2019), both of which received nearly universal acclaim. The 2019 psychological thriller “The Lighthouse” was also nominated for numerous awards, including Best Cinematography at the 2020 Academy Awards. Though not strictly speaking a horror film, we also recommend the South Korean award-winner, “Parasite”.
If you have Netflix, you’ve surely seen that “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the second installment of “The Haunting” television series, has been trending. The show was loosely inspired on the work of Henry James, and particularly his 1898 novella “The Turn of the Screw.” The first show in the series, “The Haunting of Hill House” is also based on a 1959 gothic novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. And, spoiler alert (not really), we have them both at the library … along with other books that inspired movies, such as “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” by Iain Reid, “The Shining” by Stephen King, “Flowers in the Attic” by V. C. Andrews, and so many more.
When it comes to books, there have been plenty of great ones published this year. Let’s start with legendary horror writer Stephen King, who recently released “If It Bleeds,” a collection of four previously unpublished novellas. Though I haven’t listened to it, I’ve been told that the audiobook (also available at the library) is exceptional. For something a bit different, “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia is a delightfully creepy gothic horror set in 1950s Mexico, which has been highly praised by critics since coming out in June. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones follows four American Indian friends that are haunted by a supernatural entity from their youth. Jones, a Blackfeet Native American and talented author, manages to combine classic horror along with powerful social commentary for a truly unforgettable book. A couple of other notable titles are “The Boatman’s Daughter” by Andy Davidson and “Devolution” by Max Brooks, the author of “World War Z.”
Fans of Young Adult literature (a category loved as much by adults as teens!) have plenty to choose from as well. Adam Cesare’s highly anticipated slasher “Clown in a Cornfield” will prove once and for all that clowns are, indeed, absolutely terrifying. “Harrow Lake” by Kat Ellis is a less gory — but equally chilling — story about the daughter of a horror film director who thinks she’s afraid of nothing, until she visits Harrow Lake. And our Teen Book Club choice this month is “Sawkill Girls” by Claire Legrand, which we will be discussing on Nov. 5!
Top requested books
- 1. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump
- 2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
- 3. “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny
- 4. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
- 5. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
- 6. “28 Summers” by Elin Hildebrand
- 7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
- 8. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
- 9. “One by One” by Ruth Ware
- 10. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Outlander: Season 5”
- 2. “The Irishman”
- 3. “Star Trek. Picard. Season 1”
- 4. “The Crown Season 3”
- 5. “Westworld Season 3”
- 6. “Killing Eve Season 3”
- 7. “The Good Fight Season 4”
- 8. “Trauma Center”
- 9. “Hard Kill”
- 10. “Line of Duty Series 5”
This week
MONDAY — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Teen Take & Make: Halloween Craft – Come grab a take & make craft from the teen space! Supplies limited, one per teen; 3-4 p.m., Teen Career Chat – Starting to think about what you’d like for a job/career? Chat with us (virtually) about resources that can help! Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Don’t lose your cool! Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our Westerly Library & Wilcox Park Youtube channel; 4:30-4:45 p.m., Animation Nation: Stop Motion Lego Tutorial – In this video, Bill will show you how to make your own stop-motion magic!
TUESDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Virtual Storytimes – Enjoy these prerecorded storytimes at your convenience on our YouTube channel; 10-11:15 a.m., Job Hunting Advice – Join a virtual sit-down with our library staff for advice on job hunting! Register online. Zoom link will be emailed before the meeting; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 4-4:45 p.m., Homeschoolers Zoom Book Group (ages 10+) – Come having read this month’s book “The Witches” by Roald Dahl. Online pre-registration is required. Email Miss Krystal at Klaharty@westerlylibrary.org!
THURSDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Rhode Island Monster Mash – Join us as we talk about all things local and ghoulish! From Mercy Brown to Lovecraft we’ll see the darker side of Rhode Island’s history and culture. Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Virtual Author Talk – Join Marc Zimmer, Jean C. Tempel ’65 Professor of Chemistry at Connecticut College, as he discusses his newest book: “The State of Science”. Contact bkearsch@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 4:30-5 p.m., Kids Halloween Zoom-tacular (Pre-registration required) - Show off your costume, participate in Librarian Fear Factor, ghoulish jokes and riddles, and more! Pre-registrants will be sent the Zoom login information.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
