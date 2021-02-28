The social distancing guidelines that have affected our lives for almost 12 months now are certainly necessary for our physical health, but there is no denying that they can (and do) take a toll on our mental health. For older adults, especially, this effect can be profound. While we at the library are still unable to hold in-person programming, we’re working extremely hard to plan and hold virtual meetings and events that not only fulfill informational and recreational needs but are accessible to all. Continue reading for a few of the programs that are taking place throughout the month of March.
Tomorrow, March 2, from 6-7 p.m., representatives from the Rhode Island State Health Insurance Program and Tri-County Community Action will present “Understanding Your Medicare,” an interactive presentation that explains how to enroll in and manage your Medicare coverages, AND how to prevent, detect, and report Medicare abuse and fraud.
On Thursday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to noon, we begin our new “Older Adult Hour” program, which will be held on the first and third Thursdays of each month. We’ll talk about resources, programs, and services in and around Westerly that you may not have heard of, and each meeting will feature a special guest. On the fourth, we will be joined by the Westerly Police Department to learn about their lockbox program. There will also be time within the program for socializing, questions, and to share ideas on how Westerly can be improved for older adults.
On Tuesday, March 16th from 6-7 p.m., we’re excited for “Wellness Talk: Healthy Aging,” presented by Dr. Kathleen Cannon. Cannon is a naturopathic physician practicing in Connecticut, and she will discuss ways that you can achieve and maintain optimal health as you age.
You can register for any of these programs on our website, www.westerlylibrary.org, or by calling 401-596-2877. All of these programs are currently hosted through a web conferencing program called Zoom, which can be accessed on a computer, smart phone, or even by dialing into the meeting by phone. We have a three-part “How to Zoom” video series on our YouTube Channel that shows you exactly how to sign up and get started, or you can call us directly to receive assistance.
In addition to our virtual programs, we continue to offer various “to-go” options, such as our Adult Crafternoon To-Go (kits with all the supplies you need to create the monthly project) and Take & Make kits for children and teens. On March 20, in celebration of the first day of spring and “Plant a Seed Day,” we’re giving out free vegetable seeds and seed starter pots on a first-come, first-served basis! Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org if you have questions on any of these programs or suggestions for programs and services that would be beneficial in the future. We love to hear from you!
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner
5. “Win” by Harlan Coben
6. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
8. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
9. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
10. “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox
Top requested DVDs
1. “News of the World”
2. “Wild Mountain Thyme”
3. “Wonder Woman 1984”
4. “Let Him Go”
5. “The Undoing”
6. “Promising Young Woman”
7. “Tenet”
8. “Greenland”
9. “The Crown Season 3”
10. “Yellowstone Season 3”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kids March Take & Make – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please; 3-3:15 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft Video – Did you grab a Take & Make craft from our Teen Space last week? Then join Stacy on our YouTube page to see how it’s done! Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube channel after 3pm to check it out.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details; 6-7 p.m., Understanding Your Medicare – This virtual program will show you how to enroll in and manage your Medicare coverages, as well as how to prevent and detect Medicare abuse. Register on our website www.westerlylibrary.org. A Zoom link will be emailed out the morning of the meeting.
WEDNESDAY — 4-4:15 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenge – Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube channel to get this month’s directions on how to play and earn family winner bragging rights; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Community Voices: History in Balance - Join us for a virtual presentation by Stephen Briganti, CEO of The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, on the topic of the Italian American Experience. Register on our website www.westerlylibrary.org. A Zoom link will be emailed out the morning of the meeting.
THURSDAY — 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Older Adult Hour – In this new virtual program, we’ll talk about resources, programs, and services in and around Westerly that you may not have heard of, and each meeting will feature a special guest. This week, we will be joined by the Westerly Police Department to learn about their lockbox program. Register on our website www.westerlylibrary.org, or call (401) 596-2877 x306 for more information.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.