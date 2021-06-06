Summer is a great time to eat lots of fresh fruit and vegetables. I use what I grow in my own little garden, though I have to supplement from the market heavily. Some years the yield is better than others. For instance, last summer the only thing that flourished in my garden were the cucumbers. As the plants began to overtake the raised garden and everything in its way, the supply seemed endless. Not one to waste food, every meal had cucumbers involved. Breakfast was a smoothie with cucumbers, lunch a classic cucumber sandwich, and dinner was sometimes a whole cucumber with some salt and pepper! Even snacks couldn’t escape the cukes thanks to hummus dip. Am I exaggerating? Slightly, but you get my point.
If you, too, are looking for ideas about how to use what you grow, I hope you will join us for a virtual cooking demonstration, “Summer Salads: Beautiful and Delicious Ways to Enjoy the Summer Harvest” on Wednesday, June 16, at 6 p.m. Vanessa Young, a writer, cooking instructor, and educator focused on the intersection of food and culture, will show us how to think beyond simply greens. Summer vegetables and fruit can be transformed into beautiful and delicious salads of all types, including heartier grain and dinner salads. Learn new methods of preparation, ingredient combinations, and homemade dressings for colorful, tasty salads to satisfy you all season long.
Meanwhile, stop by the library to find some vegetable inspiration. Eric Ripert has a terrific new cookbook called “Vegetable Simple” in which he “articulates a vision for vegetables that are prepared simply, without complex steps or ingredients”. Another great book to check out is “Vegetables Unleashed” by chef Jose Andres. Andres says he believes that vegetables are “far sexier than meat can ever be.” Jamie Oliver also recently came out with a mostly vegetable cookbook called “Ultimate Veg” that you can get at the library.
We all want to incorporate more vegetables in our diets and what better time than now? Get some veggie inspiration by joining us for the “Summer Salads” program via Zoom. You can sign up on our website or by emailing me at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org.
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
3. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
5. “Win” by Harlan Coben
6. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
7. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
8. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
9. “Sooley” by John Grisham
10. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
Top requested DVDs
1. “Minari”
2. “The Father”
3. “Promising Young Woman”
4. “French Exit”
5. “The Little Things”
6. “Nobody”
7. “The Courier”
8. “Raya and the Last Dragon”
9. “Godzilla vs. Kong”
10. “Palm Springs”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please; 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Teen Take & Make – Come grab a craft from the teen space! Supplies are limited, one per teen please. Check out and subscribe to our YouTube channel to learn how to complete the craft!
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us every Tuesday for a beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle. Contact Chelsea at chbluebirdyoga@gmail.com with any questions; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome! This month, we will meet on Zoom to discuss “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details; 6-7 p.m., Seed Saving with Master Gardener William Baddeley – Learn about the practice of saving seeds from vegetables, grain, herbs, and flowers! Please register by Monday, June 7th and provide your email address to receive the Zoom link on the day of the event. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org with any questions.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute Essentrics/Classical Stretch class is a full body workout in which you will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mask, mat, bath towel, and water. The class meets on the YMCA side of the park, adjacent to the stairs (weather permitting); 10-10:15 a.m., Hora de Cuentos (Bilingual Storytime) – Join Señor David, once a month, for a fun and interactive bilingual storytime! To watch, please visit our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top; 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Cookbook Club: Dine and Discuss – We’ll be preparing and (virtually) sharing recipes from “The Complete Summer Cookbook, by America’s Test Kitchen. Contact awagner@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — The library will open at 1:00 p.m. due to staff development.
6-7 p.m., Virtual Presentation with Living Innovations – Please join us for a virtual presentation discussing Shared Living and the importance of it within our community! Registration is required. Please register at www.westerlylibrary.org by Wednesday, June 9th. You will receive a Zoom invitation the morning of the program.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at the Westerly Library.
Vegetables: More versatile than you realizeBy Caroline BadowskiSummer is a great time to eat lots of fresh fruit and vegetables. I use what I grow in my own little garden, though I have to supplement from the market heavily. Some years the yield is better than others. For instance, last summer the only thing that flourished in my garden were the cucumbers. As the plants began to overtake the raised garden and everything in its way, the supply seemed endless. Not one to waste food, every meal had cucumbers involved. Breakfast was a smoothie with cucumbers, lunch a classic cucumber sandwich, and dinner was sometimes a whole cucumber with some salt and pepper! Even snacks couldn’t escape the cukes thanks to hummus dip. Am I exaggerating? Slightly, but you get my point. If you, too, are looking for ideas about how to use what you grow, I hope you will join us for a virtual cooking demonstration, “Summer Salads: Beautiful and Delicious Ways to Enjoy the Summer Harvest” on Wednesday, June 16, at 6 p.m. Vanessa Young, a writer, cooking instructor, and educator focused on the intersection of food and culture, will show us how to think beyond simply greens. Summer vegetables and fruit can be transformed into beautiful and delicious salads of all types, including heartier grain and dinner salads. Learn new methods of preparation, ingredient combinations, and homemade dressings for colorful, tasty salads to satisfy you all season long. Meanwhile, stop by the library to find some vegetable inspiration. Eric Ripert has a terrific new cookbook called “Vegetable Simple” in which he “articulates a vision for vegetables that are prepared simply, without complex steps or ingredients”. Another great book to check out is “Vegetables Unleashed” by chef Jose Andres. Andres says he believes that vegetables are “far sexier than meat can ever be.” Jamie Oliver also recently came out with a mostly vegetable cookbook called “Ultimate Veg” that you can get at the library. We all want to incorporate more vegetables in our diets and what better time than now? Get some veggie inspiration by joining us for the “Summer Salads” program via Zoom. You can sign up on our website or by emailing me at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org.Top requested books 1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah 2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave 3. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand 4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig 5. “Win” by Harlan Coben 6. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson 7. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci 8. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner 9. “Sooley” by John Grisham 10. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline Top requested DVDs 1. “Minari”2. “The Father”3. “Promising Young Woman”4. “French Exit”5. “The Little Things”6. “Nobody”7. “The Courier”8. “Raya and the Last Dragon”9. “Godzilla vs. Kong”10. “Palm Springs”This week MONDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please; 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Teen Take & Make – Come grab a craft from the teen space! Supplies are limited, one per teen please. Check out and subscribe to our YouTube channel to learn how to complete the craft! TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us every Tuesday for a beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle. Contact Chelsea at chbluebirdyoga@gmail.com with any questions; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome! This month, we will meet on Zoom to discuss “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details; 6-7 p.m., Seed Saving with Master Gardener William Baddeley – Learn about the practice of saving seeds from vegetables, grain, herbs, and flowers! Please register by Monday, June 7th and provide your email address to receive the Zoom link on the day of the event. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org with any questions. WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute Essentrics/Classical Stretch class is a full body workout in which you will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mask, mat, bath towel, and water. The class meets on the YMCA side of the park, adjacent to the stairs (weather permitting); 10-10:15 a.m., Hora de Cuentos (Bilingual Storytime) – Join Señor David, once a month, for a fun and interactive bilingual storytime! To watch, please visit our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top; 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Cookbook Club: Dine and Discuss – We’ll be preparing and (virtually) sharing recipes from “The Complete Summer Cookbook, by America’s Test Kitchen. Contact awagner@westerlylibrary.org to register. THURSDAY — The library will open at 1:00 p.m. due to staff development. 6-7 p.m., Virtual Presentation with Living Innovations – Please join us for a virtual presentation discussing Shared Living and the importance of it within our community! Registration is required. Please register at www.westerlylibrary.org by Wednesday, June 9th. You will receive a Zoom invitation the morning of the program. FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top. Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.