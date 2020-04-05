These are strange times for everyone. This weekend I had a terrifying realization that I was very close to officially reaching rock bottom. It is a shameful thing that I am going to share, but here it goes. I am a New York Jets fan (no, that’s NOT the rock bottom I am referring to!). It is that I watched seven hours of Tom Brady’s greatest games on ESPN. Seven hours … of Tom Brady! Dark days indeed. I realized in that moment it was time to pull myself together. Watching Tom Brady will not define who I am as a human being!
In all seriousness, it is so important to practice self-care, especially in times of stress and uncertainty. Mental and physical health is so intertwined with overall health so it’s imperative that you take time for yourself. Making sure to get fresh air every single day, breathing exercises, good diet, whatever works for you. Meditation is a great way to clear your mind. If you need some guidance, there are eAudio and eBooks available through Overdrive at https://riezone.overdrive.com/ that you can download with your library card.
Doing a quick search for breathing I found an audio called “Just Breathe” by Dan Brule. The summary says that with breathing techniques you can manage insomnia, anxiety, depression, trauma, and so on. Another audiobook I want to try is “Learn to Relax” by C. Eugene Walker and Shauna Zurbrugg. Apparently you learn “specific techniques — many of them new — that have proven successful in conquering anxiety.”
As a rule, but especially now, avoidance of news/social media overload is important to my mental well-being. Watching or reading something funny and fairly mindless is good for relaxing. Currently, I have a few fun things downloaded. First, I am going to start listening to “Holy Cow” by David Duchovny, which is described as a “globe-trotting adventure with a twist” with a cow as the main protagonist. I think I am going to really like this story, but the great thing is that if the plot does not catch my interest, I can easily move on to the next book on my list!
Stay well and take care of yourselves! Try not to watch seven straight hours of television, but do make sure you make time to relax and have a few laughs! We look forward to seeing all of you soon. In the meantime, if you need assistance with using Overdrive, check out the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube channel for tutorials. As always, if you have questions, email us at reference@westerlylibrary.org.
Trending eAudiobooks on Hoopla
1. “The Others Mrs.” by Mary Kubica
2. “The Call of the Wild” by Jack London
3. “Atomic Habits – A Summary” by James Clear
4. “The Daughter in Law” by Nina Manning
5. “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson
Trending eBooks on Hoopla
1. “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn
2. “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan
3. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
4. “The Housekeeper” by Natalie Barelli
5. “The Fifth Avenue Story Society” by Rachel Hauck
Trending Movies on Hoopla
1. “10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up”
2. “Emma”
3. “Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway”
4. “Legally Blonde”
5. “Into the Woods”
Check out any of these materials with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
Online offerings
In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the library is currently closed to the public. Check out the following virtual groups and digital resources that are available during our closure!
Online Book Club — Join our new virtual Book Discussion group through Facebook. This month we are reading “The Gown” by Jennifer Robson (available for free through Hoopla). We will discuss it online on April 23rd.
eBooks/eAudiobooks/Movies — You can still borrow digital materials through Overdrive and Hoopla! Both services are offered for free with your library card, and let you access books, audiobooks, and movies (Hoopla even has music)! Available on your computer or mobile device.
Resources for Adults — Want to learn something new while quarantined? Try “Khan Academy” or “Open Courses at Yale” for free classes on a variety of subjects. Interested in a new language? Check out “Mango Languages”, with self-guided lessons on 70+ languages. Enjoy local history? Take a look at our collection of old Westerly/Pawcatuck photos at www.flickr.com/photos/westerlylibrary. Many more virtual resources are listed on our website!
Resources for Kids/Families — Take a look at Tumblebooks Online Library to access eBooks for kids grades K-6. Currently distance learning? We have a whole list of resources to make Online Learning easier on the Kids page of our website. You can also find a whole list of virtual storytimes online, by actors, authors and more!
Visit our website at www.westerlylibrary.org for additional resources and updates. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.
Caroline Badowski is the head of reference at the Westerly Library.
