While I love everything about my job, my favorite part is seeing the new titles as they come into the library. There’s nothing quite like a cart full of shiny, recently labeled books (oh, still my beating librarian heart)! I order many of the nonfiction books, which are sometimes stigmatized as being “boring” or “dry” — perhaps people equate them with textbooks from their school years — but nothing could be further from the truth! Here are some titles that recently arrived at the library, and believe me when I say there is something for EVERYONE:
For literary lovers: “Death by Shakespeare,” by Kathryn Harkup, examines the many creative ways Shakespeare found of killing off his characters, and what events may have inspired them. For a less gruesome read, try “Confessions of a Book Seller” by Shaun Bythell, where the author takes us through a year of his life as a bookseller in a small Scottish town. The eccentric customers, strange incidents, and Bythell’s sharp wit prove that running a bookstore is anything but boring. And for my cruciverbalists out there (you know who you are), try “Thinking Inside the Box” by Adrienne Raphel, a delightful history of crossword puzzles and the people who love them.
For Foodies: In “Dirt” by Bill Buford, the author’s obsession with French cooking leads him to move his entire family to Lyon for 5 years to study in the Michelin-starred Mère Brazier restaurant. “Ingredients” by George Zaidan offers a chemist’s perspective on the various things we put in (and on) our bodies. Should you eat that Cheeto? Is coffee good for you? Does sunscreen actually work? You’ll have to read to find out! And food meets history in “How to Feed a Dictator,” where Witold Szablowski shares stories from the personal chefs of five infamous rulers.
History Buffs: “Who Ate the First Oyster?” by Cody Cassidy delves into the untold stories of the first “firsts” in history. If you’ve ever wondered “who first opened a shell and decided the gooey mess inside was food?” or something similar, this is for you. A more serious, but still compelling read, is “Enemy of All Mankind” by Steven Johnson, about the first international manhunt for 17th-century pirate Henry Every. For fans of historical fiction or epistolary novels, try “Love in the Blitz” by Eileen Alexander, a collection of hundreds of love letters she sent to her university friend (and eventual husband) between 1939 and 1947.
Memoirs: “24” by Willie Mays and John Shea is an inspirational memoir about one of the greatest players in baseball history. Equally as moving is “All the Way to the Tigers” by Mary Morris, chronicling a long rehabilitation after a devastating accident, and the author’s subsequent solo trip to India to see tigers on safari. Humor fans will like “The New One,” in which comedian Mike Birbiglia writes with brutal honesty about his adventures in parenting.
Check out these and the hundreds of other new arrivals in our nonfiction collection!
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts: Rainbow Cloud – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote that will be located outside the Library front door. Each Monday there will be a new craft. Supplies are limited, first come, first serve. 1 per child; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft: Ribbon Bookmarks – Grab a craft kit for teens! Each week will feature a different bag of goodies for you to take home and assemble. Supplies limited, 1 per teen; 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Don’t lose your cool! Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook Group; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – This summer, free contact-less, grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 3-3:15 p.m., Kid Stories with Sara – Enjoy some fun stories with Sara! These short, pre-recorded videos are available on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook group.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Beeswax Wraps – Schedule an appointment to pick up your kit on 7/6 or 7/7! Kit includes a link to the tutorial video. Supplies are limited; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Teen Live Arts and Crafts – Join us on Zoom as we show you the basics of drawing, painting, and crafting! Register in advance by emailing skobos@westerlylibrary.org; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-2:15 p.m., Kids No-Bake Snacks – Join Judy and Meagan and beat the heat with some yummy treats! Find these short, pre-recorded videos on our ‘Kids Online Programming’ Facebook Group; 5-6 p.m., Summer Yoga in Wilcox Park – All ages can join Julia Reid in the park or via Zoom for yoga practice; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Zoom Book Chat (ages 6-11) – Come chat with the Westerly Children’s Librarians for a “Crazy Hat/Hair” themed book chat. Pre-registration is required; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
THURSDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Around Town Storytimes Video – Join Judy and Meagan as they travel to various locations in our downtown community to read fun, themed picture books; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 3:30-4:30, Teen Cooking: The Science of Spaghetti – Learn the basics of this versatile dish! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Virtual Science Experiments with Mr. T (Ages 5-12) – Mr. T (Toscano) as he leads you through some fun science experiments you can do at home! Pre-registrants will be sent a link for the Zoom program, and a bag of supplies to follow along at home; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
