Westerly Library and Wilcox Park is so excited to announce the official launch of our Seed Library! This project has been in making for quite some time, and we are thrilled that it has finally become a reality. Read on for answers to all your “Whos, Whats, and Whys,” and then come down for a visit. It’s time to plant!
Let’s start with “What.” What on earth is a seed library? Well, it’s more or less what it sounds like: A collection of seeds that are being shared with the public, free of charge. Who exactly can take part? Anyone! Westerly Library and Wilcox Park cardholders may borrow up to 10 seed envelopes per visit (each envelope includes a small pinch of seeds, enough for 2-4 plants), and non-cardholders may borrow up to 5 envelopes. If you are eligible for a card, but don’t currently have one, stop by the library and get your card in a matter of minutes!
So, you’re ready to get your seeds, but where do you go? And what do you do when you get there? The Seed Library, which is available during normal library hours, is located in the second floor Reference area, straight ahead of the elevators. Just look out for our Seed Library sign and green card catalog (remember those?!?), where the seeds are stored and organized by type. If it’s your first time using the Seed Library, we ask that you fill out a very short membership form first. After that, you pick out your seeds, jot down any relevant planting information on the envelope (such as planting depth, number of days to harvest, etc.), and head on home to plant those plants!
At this point, you’ve probably noticed that the seed library functions a bit differently than a typical library. After all, how do you “borrow” seeds? You can’t exactly return a seed that you’ve just planted in the ground, as you would a book that you just read, it’s true; but you CAN contribute back to the seed library in a number of ways. The best option is to save seeds from your healthiest plants at the end of the season and donate them to the Seed Library for others to borrow. If you’ve never saved seeds before, join us on May 18 via Zoom for a seed-saving presentation by Master Gardener William Baddeley to learn how it’s done. We also have printed information on seed-saving next to the Seed Library, as well as a great selection of books available to check out. In addition to saved seeds, we always accept donations of new or opened non-GMO seed packets. Contributing back in this way helps the seed library to be self-sustaining, so we can continue to provide the free seeds for years to come.
If you have any questions about the seed library, please contact Cassie at cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org, or call (401) 596-2877 x306.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
