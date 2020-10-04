Did you know that the first full week of October is National Get Organized Week? Me neither, but I Googled it, and here we are!
It makes sense, though. The shifting of seasons is a time of change; with fall, it’s time to get back to school, time to begin prepping our yards/house for colder weather, time to (eek) start thinking about the holidays that are inching closer. So much to be done! Whatever “getting organized” means to you, the library has resources that can help.
Last year, Marie Kondo was definitely queen of organization. She was already popular after her 2014 book “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” but she became a household name with her Netflix show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” in 2019. Her minimalist-inspired KonMarie method urges you to get rid of everything in your house that doesn’t “spark joy” or serve a distinct purpose. In addition to the aforementioned title, Kondo has two other books at the library: “Spark Joy” and “Joy at Work.”
This year, though, The Home Edit is all the rage. Founded just 5 years ago by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the home organization company became an instant success, attracting famous clients like Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Like Kondo, they also have a show on Netflix (“Get Organized with Home Edit”) and a book here at the library: “The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals.”
If these ones aren’t for you, no worries … there are plenty (and I mean PLENTY) of other books on household organization, from big names like Martha Stewart (“Martha Stewart’s Organizing”) to super-accessible guides like “Decluttering for Dummies” to the very relatable “How to Get Organized Without Resorting to Arson” by Liz Franklin.
Obviously an organized home is an important part of an organized life, but it’s not the only thing to think about. The bestselling book “The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload” by neuroscientist Daniel J. Levitin includes chapters on organizing your social life, your time, and even your workplaces, largely by applying research on attention and memory systems. For something equally as applicable, but less scientific, Carroll Ryder’s “The Bullet Journal Method” walks you through his method of organizing schedules/reminders/to-do lists/etc using a single notebook. For a condensed lesson, check out our five-minute “Bullet Journaling for Beginners” video on the Westerly Library YouTube page!
And now, it’s time to run. Doing research for this column has inspired me to start a million organization projects in my own house, and my poor husband is currently texting me with questions about the Honey-Do list I gave him. True story.
Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
This Week
MONDAY — 3-4 p.m., Teen Live Trivia with Kahoot – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using Kahoot. Topics will vary. Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Mindful Monday – These pre-recorded videos are on our YouTube channel.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote outside the Library front door. 1 per child, please; 10-11:15 a.m., Job Hunting Advice – Join a virtual sit-down with our library staff for advice on job hunting! Register online. Zoom link will be emailed before the meeting; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 4-4:15 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenge – Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube page to get this month’s directions on how to play and earn family winner bragging rights! You will need: Paper plates, straws, and small round candies (like skittles); 5:30-6:30 p.m., Community Voices Series (Zoom) – Join us for the first of our Community Voices series. More information available on our online calendar; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Virtual Meditation – Join Markus Schramm for this engaging program. Participants will be guided through a first-hand personal experience of meditation and learn the secret to profound personal well-being and global healing. Email bkearsch@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 3-4 p.m., Teen Live Arts & Crafts – Join us on Zoom as we show you the basics of drawing and painting and crafting! Register in advance by emailing skobos@westerlylibrary.org.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
