I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I’m a huge fan of TED (technology, entertainment, design) Talks. These 18-minute lectures — on every topic under the sun — are made for people like me: i.e. serial information-seekers with relatively low attention spans (I drive my husband crazy by pausing movies every 3 minutes to look up the most trivial factoids). If you haven’t already delved into the world of TED, you can dip your toe in the water with some of their most popular talks … and if you like them, check out the books by popular speakers for even more on these fascination subjects!
Sir Ken Robinson, author and international education advisor, tops the list of popular TED videos with his talk “Do Schools Kill Creativity?” In it, Robinson makes the case for creating an education system that nurtures multiple intelligence types, and one which fosters creativity. Clearly, he struck a chord with many, as the video has been viewed a whopping 68 million times. Robinson is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “The Element: How Finding Your Passion Changes Everything” (2009).
Amy Cuddy, a social scientist and a former Harvard professor, became well-known for her studies on the physiological effects of “power posing”; essentially, Cuddy argues that adopting a “confident” pose can actually boost testosterone and lower cortisol, leading you to feel less stressed and more confident. She explains it much better than I can in her extremely popular talk, “Your Body Language May Shape Who You Are,” and, later, in a book: “Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges” (2015). In the years since her 2012 talk, Cuddy’s research has been widely debated (and her findings have not been replicated in newer studies), but the theory is interesting nonetheless.
Simon Sinek, an author and motivational speaker, has the No. 3 TED Talk: “How Great Leaders Inspire Action,” in which he explains how legendary leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Steve Jobs were able to inspire and motivate. Sinek explains more in his 2009 book, “Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action,” and has written multiple other books on leadership in the years since. If you’re interested in leadership/motivation, you might also like Dan Pink’s talk “The Puzzle of Motivation” or corresponding book “Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us,” in which he explains that traditional extrinsic rewards (like money) may not be as effective as we once believed.
We’ll wrap things up with the No. 5 most-viewed TED Talk, “The Power of Vulnerability” by Brené Brown — a talk that catapulted her to fame. Brown had spent decades studying courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy, and her TED talk offers both personal and academic perspectives on these feelings. To date, Brown has written five bestselling books on her research, which can all be checked out through the library. If you’re interested in more books by TED speakers, or on any subject that strikes your fancy, reach out to your librarians!
Top requested books
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
2. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
3. “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny
4. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
5. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump
6. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
7. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
8. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
9. “The Searcher” by Tana French
10. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
Top requested DVDs
1. “Outlander: Season 5”
2. “The Irishman”
3. “The Crown Season 3”
4. “Star Trek. Picard. Season 1”
5. “Ava”
6. “Unhinged”
7. “Hard Kill”
8. “Westworld Season 3”
9. “The Good Fight Season 4”
10. “Bill and Ted Face the Music”
This week
MONDAY — 3-4 p.m., Teen Live Trivia with Kahoot – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using Kahoot. Topics will vary. Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Don’t lose your cool! Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our YouTube channel.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote outside the Library front door. 1 per child, please; 10-11:15 a.m., Job Hunting Advice – Join a virtual sit-down with our library staff for advice on job hunting! Register online. Zoom link will be emailed before the meeting; 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 4-4:15 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenge – Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube page to get this month’s directions on how to play and earn family winner bragging rights! You will need: 8-12 cups, one of which is a different color; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Community Voices Series (Zoom) – Join us for a moderated Q&A discussion with Carol Lowery Delaney, author of “Columbus and the Quest for Jerusalem”. Please register online through our websites;
THURSDAY — 3-4 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Cooks with Books – Come join Meagan and Judy of the children’s room as they demonstrate easy recipes this fall and winter. Visit our YouTube channel to see what they are cooking up this month!
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
