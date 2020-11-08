Thanksgiving will look a bit different this year, as so many things do in 2020. But, while COVID may keep you from dining with far-away family members, you can still obsess over cookbooks and plan a mouth-watering spread (and give thanks, of course)! Here are some of my favorite cookbooks and recipes for the holiday.
For an all-around helpful guide to making your day stress-free and successful, try Sam Sifton’s “Thanksgiving: How to Cook it Well.” Sifton, the New York Times’ resident Thanksgiving expert, walks you through every step of the day: from prep, to main courses, to etiquette and drinks. As a fan of both Brussels sprouts and alliteration, I’ll be trying his recipe for “Braised Brussels Sprouts with Buttered Bread Crumbs.” And, even if you’re just planning a small dinner with family, Alexandra Shytsman has some great tips in her book “Friendsgiving,” like an equation for buying the perfect amount of wine for your gathering (spoiler: plan on 2 glasses per person, per hour. Oof).
Turkey may be the Thanksgiving mascot, but — in my humble opinion — side dishes are the real stars of the show. Whether you opt for traditional dishes like “Crunchy Green Bean Casserole” or something a bit more avant-garde like “Grilled Brined Carrots with Cilantro-Yogurt Sauce,” I 100% recommend “The Side Dish Bible” by the folks at America’s Test Kitchen. With detailed, thoroughly tested recipes, along with explanations of how and why it works, this book is great for novices and seasoned cooks alike.
It’s important to be aware of dietary restrictions when planning your dinner, but it also doesn’t have to mean hours of extra work to accommodate them! Marie Laforêt’s “The Vegan Holiday Cookbook” is a great example of killing two birds with one stone (except, well, vegan) offering plant-based AND gluten-free options like “Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Chestnuts and Smoked Tempeh” and many others that are sure to please.
Save room for dessert! “The Art of the Pie” by James Beard Award-nominee and pie guru Kate McDermott has it all. Her “Leaf Lard and Butter Dough” crust recipe is the only one you’ll ever need (though she includes plenty of variations, just in case) and her “Quintessential Apple Pie” recipe is top notch. Pumpkin lovers will enjoy Allison Day’s delightful twist on traditional pumpkin pie in her book “Purely Pumpkin.” I can’t stop staring at her photo of “Salted Honey Pumpkin Crème Brûlée,” and she swears the baking process is not as onerous as you’ve been led to believe. If you’re reading, please give it a whirl and report back. As for me, I’ll be baking a “Marbled Pumpkin Gingersnap Tart” from Deb Perelman’s “Smitten Kitchen,” my go-to dish for the past few years. It’s surprisingly simple, indisputably delicious, and always a hit.
Like the sound of any of the recipes above? Contact the Reference Department at 401-596-2877 x306 or reference@westerlylibrary.org for a copy of each! And check out our huge cookbook collection on the second floor of the library!
Top requested books
1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
3. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
4. “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny
5. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
6. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
7. “The Searcher” by Tana French
8. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump
9. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
10. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
Top Requested DVDs
1. “Outlander: Season 5”
2. “The Irishman”
3. “The Crown Season 3”
4. “Star Trek. Picard. Season 1”
5. “Ava”
6. “Hard Kill”
7. “Mulan”
8. “Westworld Season 3”
9. “Bill and Ted Face the Music”
10. “Unhinged”
This week
MONDAY — 3-4 p.m., Virtual BlocksCAD Introduction – Join the library for a virtual event hosted by the Rhode Island Computer Museum about BlocksCAD, a fun 3D design software designed specifically for students in grades 3-8; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Don’t lose your cool! Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our YouTube channel.
TUESDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Virtual Storytimes – Enjoy these prerecorded storytimes at your convenience on our YouTube channel; 10-11:15 a.m., Job Hunting Advice – Join a virtual sit-down with our library staff for advice on job hunting! Register online. Zoom link will be emailed before the meeting; 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – The title up for discussion this month is “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris. Contact Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for the Zoom meeting details;1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — The Library will be closed for Veterans Day.
THURSDAY — 6:30-8 p.m., Virtual Meditation with John Bednarik – “Discover the Life Changing Power of Meditation” with long-time meditator John Bednarik via Zoom. Registration is required. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.