Many of us find ourselves constantly on the go this time of year. Busy though it may be, I personally find it a very welcome change in comparison to last year! Whether you’re driving the kids to various camps and activities, taking a long-overdue vacation, or simply laying on the beach with your Kindle, you can easily bring many of the library’s resources along with you.
The demand for e-materials (eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, and television shows) has never been greater. If you have a library card and a smartphone/tablet, you can check out a ton of these materials for free no matter where you happen to be. Many of you are already familiar with Overdrive, through which you can borrow ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and movies. You can access the collection on your mobile device by downloading the Overdrive OR Libby app, or on a desktop computer by visiting https://riezone.overdrive.com. Since March 2020 we have also offered a service called Hoopla, which includes a similar variety of digital materials. Unlike Overdrive, there are no “holds” on Hoopla (all materials are immediately available), but you are also limited to five checkouts each month. Check it out by downloading the Hoopla app, or visiting www.hoopladigital.com.
We’re excited to offer even more options with our newest streaming service, Kanopy, which we just began offering on July 1st. With Kanopy, you choose from a massive collection of movies and documentaries … it’s like Netflix, but without the monthly bill! The platform prides itself on the quality of its content, and the collection includes plenty of award winners, newer movies, classics, and even Great Courses. Like the others I mentioned, all you need to do is grab your library card and download the app, or login on a desktop computer at www.westerlylibrary.kanopy.com.
Of course, books and movies aren’t the only form of entertainment these days. Personally, I can spend (and HAVE spent) many happy hours researching my family tree on Ancestry Library Edition, which is still available remotely through the end of September. If you’re looking to learn something new while on the move, we have a ton of other databases available — learn a new language with Mango Language, or take online classes on subjects ranging from graphic design to tennis with Udemy. There’s truly something for anyone.
Questions on any of these? Contact the Reference Department or visit our website to learn more and access video tutorials to help get you started.
Top requested books
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
4. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
6. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides
7. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
9. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
10. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson
Top requested DVDs
1. “Nobody”
2. “Wrath of Man”
3. “French Exit”
4. “Godzilla vs. Kong”
5. “The Truffle Hunters”
6. “Palm Springs”
7. “The Father”
8. “The Courier”
9. “Artemis Fowl”
10. “City of Lies”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Maker Mondays Summer Reading Program – Grab a new fun craft for kids to take home and enjoy. Stop by while supplies last; 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Teen Take and Make – Come grab a craft project from the Teen Space! Available while supplies last. One per teen please; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Summer Reading Crafternoon To-Go – This week, we’re making whale-themed string art. Pick up your kit in Reference while supplies last.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us every Tuesday for a beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – This month, we will meet on Zoom to discuss “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Summer Sustainability – Join us to learn what you can do to live greener and more sustainably this summer and forever! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference!
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:15 a.m., Hora de Cuentos (Bilingual Storytime) – Join Señor David for a fun and interactive bilingual storytime! To watch, please visit our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top; 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 3-4 p.m., Providence Raptors Lecture with Peter Green – Join us via zoom for a fun and informative lecture about Peregrine Falcons, Red-tailed Hawks, and other urban raptors. Preregistration is required; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Cookbook Club: Dine and Discuss – We’ll be preparing and (virtually) sharing our favorite “no cook” or “no bake” recipes (no specific cookbook this month). Contact awagner@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., SUFA Craft & Video – Check out our YouTube channel to learn about the great work of Stand Up For Animals (SUFA), and pick up a related craft in the Children’s Room; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Join the Friends for their Summer Pop-up Book Sale! Please note they will accept cash or check only; 4-4:45 p.m., Join your teen librarians to play some fun and weird virtual games! Play using a computer and smart phone or tablet. Preregistration is required.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to the library Facebook Page and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top; 10-10:30 a.m., Virtual Pet Parade – During this half hour Zoom program, you will have the chance to introduce your pet, and yourself, as well as share any of your special talents! Preregistration is required.
SATURDAY — Visit Wilcox Park today and tomorrow for the 25th Annual Virtu Art Festival, presented by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
