This year has been rough in many ways, but at least I can say I spent a TON of time outside with my family. It’s much easier when there are no other options! And seriously, whether it’s a trip to the pond, a walk in the woods, or even just raking leaves in the backyard, being in nature truly works wonders for your mental and physical well-being. Winter officially begins next week, and while I’m hoping for a mild season, I’m also spending as much time outdoors as I can before the cold really sets in. Thankfully, we have some great books at the library to guide me in my outdoor adventures.
“Hiking Connecticut and Rhode Island” by Rhonda and George Ostertag is a fantastic reference, with up-to-date information on the best local hikes for people of all ages and hiking abilities. In addition to the normal information you could expect from a hiking guide, the Ostertags include some historical tidbits, as well as colorful photographs of scenic views and animals along the trails. “Weekend Walks in Rhode Island” by Ken Weber is a bit on the older side (2005), but it is still a handy little guide; each chapter is clear and concise, and includes the distance and approximate walking time, trail maps, access points, and a summary of what to expect. Weber even talks about which months are the best to enjoy each walk (some are great in the summer for foliage, others in the fall/winter to avoid tourists!), which I found helpful.
If you’re not into hiking, but still want to explore areas of Rhode Island that you haven’t been to before, I’d recommend “100 Things To Do in Rhode Island Before You Die” by Robert Curley, or “101 Things To Do in Rhode Island” by Gary J. Sikorski. Many of the activities they list will have to wait until warmer (or less pandemic-y) months, but there are still plenty of ideas for here and now. For example, Curley’s book highly recommends checking out Trinity Rep’s performance of “A Christmas Carol,” which they’ve been putting on for an impressive 43 years. I looked it up, and this year the show will be available online, and for free, so you can check that one off your list!
Talking about “A Christmas Carol” has me thinking about ghosts, which, fortunately, I happen to find pretty fascinating. New England has no shortage of (allegedly) haunted, mysterious, and downright bizarre places, many of which you can visit! Charles Harrington’s “Guidebook to Haunted and Strange Places in Rhode Island and Surrounds” describes some of the lesser-known walks and biking trails around, and highlights many locations from horror-writer (and Rhode Island native) H.P. Lovecraft’s books.
There are plenty of other great guides in our collection, as well as travel books for almost any location you can dream of. Even if “dreaming” is about the only way you can travel out of state right now, there’s nothing wrong with planning some trips for the future!
Top requested books
- 1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
- 2. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
- 3. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
- 4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
- 5. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly
- 6. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
- 7. “The Searcher” by Tana French
- 8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
- 9. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
- 10. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “The Crown Season 3”
- 2. “The Irishman”
- 3. “Outlander: Season 5”
- 4. “Mulan (2020)”
- 5. “Yellowstone Season 3”
- 6. “Star Trek. Picard. Season 1”
- 7. “Tenet”
- 8. “The War with Grandpa”
- 9. “Unhinged”
- 10. “Better Call Saul Season 5”
This week
MONDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Career Chat – Starting to think about what you’d like for a job/career? Chat with us (virtually) about resources that can help! Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote outside the Library front door. 1 per child, please; 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3 p.m., Virtual Film Club – We will discuss three Oscar nominated movies from 1957 that we selected last month, and choose three to watch for our January meeting; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 4-4:45 p.m., Homeschoolers Zoom Book Group (ages 10+) – Come having read this month’s book, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Online pre-registration is required. Email Miss Krystal at Klaharty@westerlylibrary.org; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Cookbook Club: Dine and Discuss – We’ll be preparing and (virtually) sharing our favorite holiday cookie recipes! Contact amsperry@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Involvement – Interested in making a change in your community? Join us in a discussion of what’s going on in the world and what you can do to help! Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Last Day for Santa Email – Today is the last day to email your letters to Santa through our special Santa email address: santa@westerlylibrary.org; 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top; 4:30-5:30 p.m., Santa Zoom Chat - Ol’ Saint Nick is back! Get ready to play reindeer games, check on Santa’s reindeer, and listen to him read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”! Preregistration is required.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
