Spring is in the air and Wilcox Park is abuzz with dog walkers on their daily stroll, youngsters toddling over to pat the Runaway Bunny, couples taking in the romantic scenery from a favorite bench, families counting fish in the pond, and friends catching up on a lunch-break walk. Immersed in blooming flowers, it is difficult to imagine a destination in our community that puts on a springtime show quite as spectacular as Wilcox Park. As a private nonprofit organization, Westerly Library and Wilcox Park relies on support from our community to maintain this exquisite gem and keep it open and free for all to enjoy. This spring, we have two unique ways to support Westerly Library and Wilcox Park: our Online Plant Sale and “Picnic in the Park” fundraisers.
In lieu of the Garden Market Fair, this year we will be hosting an online plant sale. Take home a piece of Wilcox Park to enjoy for years to come. There are a variety of trees (including saplings from one of our own Wilcox Park Rhode Island Champion trees), shrubs and plants for sale from May 17 to May 22. Orders can be placed online during that time frame (while supplies last) and picked up from Westerly Library and Wilcox Park May 21 and 22. To view the list of items available for purchase, please visit westerlylibrary.org/plantsale. If you’re a gardening enthusiast, stop in the library to check our new Seed Library too, located on the second floor in the Reference section.
Can you think of an activity more quintessential or nostalgic than a picnic in the park? On Saturday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westerly Library and Wilcox Park will host our first ever “Picnic in the Park” fundraiser. This family-friendly event is sure to sell out! Advance registration is required. Registration is $75 for a family of up to 4 people. Participants will receive a reusable cooler tote bag stuffed with sandwiches, pasta salad, Malted Barley pretzel bites, cookies, apples, beverages, tickets to redeem for free ice cream cones at St. Clair Annex, and fun surprises for the kids. Picnic food will be generously provided by Dunns Corners Market, the Cooked Goose, Guytanno’s International Restaurant, Pick Pockets Deli, Joyce’s Everyday Gourmet, the Malted Barley, Vesta Bakery, St. Clair Annex, and McQuade’s Marketplace. Registered children will receive balsa gliders generously donated by Ray Willis Toys & Remy’s Cycle, sidewalk chalk, a take-and-make kite-making craft and a scavenger hunt! Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blanket and enjoy your picnic in beautiful Wilcox Park or pick up your tote and take it to your favorite picnic spot. Reservations to “Picnic in the Park” can be made online at westerlylibrary.org/picnic, where you can also find sponsorship opportunities or make a general donation to support the fundraiser. We hope to see you in the park!
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
3. “Win” by Harlan Coben
4. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
5. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
7. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
9. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth
10. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford
Top requested DVDs
1. “Minari”
2. “The Little Things”
3. “Judas and the Black Messiah”
4. “The Father”
5. “The Marksman”
6. “Land”
7. “French Exit”
8. “The Courier”
9. “Atlantic Crossing”
10. “The Mauritanian”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Pounded Flower Art – This month, we’re providing most of the supplies you need to create your own framed pounded flower art. Kits are available on the second floor of the library on a first-come, first-served basis. We’ll also have a tutorial video on our YouTube Channel to show you how it’s done; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Involvement – Interested in making a change in your community? Join us in a discussion of what’s going on in the world and what you can do to help! Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 7-8:30 p.m. Film Screening | Seed: The Untold Story: In celebration of our brand new Westerly Library and Wilcox Park Seed Library, we invite you to join us via Zoom for a live screening of the award-winning documentary “Seed: The Untold Story”. Register on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org. You will receive a Zoom link the morning of the screening.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us every Tuesday for a beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle, and a mask to wear on your way to/from your mat. Contact Chelsea at chbluebirdyoga@gmail.com with any questions; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details; 6-7 p.m., Seed Saving with Master Gardener William Baddeley – Learn about the practice of saving seeds from vegetables, grain, herbs, and flowers! Please register by Monday, May 17th and provide your email address to receive the Zoom link on the day of the event. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org with any questions.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute Essentrics/Classical Stretch class is a full body workout in which you will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mask, mat, bath towel, and water. The class meets on the YMCA side of the park, adjacent to the stairs (weather permitting); 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 2-3 p.m., Virtual Film Club – This month, we’re discussing three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our June meeting; 5-5:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – This group meets at the fountain in Wilcox Park for a socially-distanced group run/walk, following the C25k® training plan..
THURSDAY — 4-4:45 p.m., Teen Jackbox Games – Join your teen librarians to play some fun and weird virtual games! Play using a computer and smart phone or tablet. Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top; 3:30-4:30 p.m., Author Talk in the Park with James Rourke – Please join us for an author talk with James Rourke in Wilcox Park! He’ll be discussing his book Out of the Basement, in the park at the bandstand location. For more information or questions please contact apeck@westerlylibrary.org.
Stacey Jackson is the director of development at the Westerly Library.
