Who tuned in to the 93rd Academy Awards last night? I’m writing this on April 20th and have zero psychic abilities, so I have no idea of the outcome … but that’s OK. Personally, I’m more into the weeks preceding the event, and what I’ll call the “Rabbit Hole of the Oscars.” I like reading about the films and actors that were nominated, and watching not only the nominated films, but other associated works as well. And, of course, I live for films that are based on books, because then I have even more to delve into! If you’re anything like me, maybe you’ll enjoy some of these items that are related to this year’s nominees.
“Nomadland” is one of the frontrunners this year. The film follows a woman named Fern, who, grieving the loss of her husband, her job, and her home, travels around the country in her van as a modern nomad. The film is partially based on the 2017 nonfiction book of the same name by Jessica Bruder, which is available at the library and through Overdrive and Hoopla. If you’re interested in watching more of Frances McDormand, the acclaimed actress who plays Fern in the film, check out “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Fargo” (the 1996 film), or the “Olive Kitteridge” miniseries, all available through our consortium!
Both “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” revolve around political turmoil in Chicago in the late ’60s and members of the Black Panther Party. Though we don’t have the Chicago 7 on DVD, you can access the soundtrack on Hoopla, and you can listen to “The Trial of the Chicago 7: The Official Transcript” on audiobook. “Judas,” which focuses largely on prominent Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton, is available on DVD, and we have numerous books related to Hampton and Black Panthers in our collection, like “The Torture Machine” by Flint Taylor and “Black Against Empire” by Joshua Bloom. We also have a number of books to help bring your kids into the conversation, from “Power to the People,” a young-adult nonfiction book by Jim Haskins, to the award-winning children’s novel “One Crazy Summer” by Rita Williams-Garcia.
Speaking of books and movies for the family, the Pixar film “Soul” was nominated in three categories, including for Best Animated Feature. Pixar is notorious for producing movies that appeal to all ages, and “Soul” is no different. It’s available now at the library to borrow, or you can check out some other family-friendly picks featuring Jamie Foxx, like “Rio” or “Annie” (2014).
Finally, there’s “Minari”, a semi-autobiographical take on director Lee Isaac Chung’s upbringing as a South Korean immigrant in American. There’s a bit of a wait on our copy, but you can also check out Chung’s debut film, “Munyurangabo” (2007). Filmed in Rwanda with local actors, it was described by Roger Ebert as “in every frame a beautiful and powerful film — a masterpiece.”
Hope you enjoy the Oscars, the rabbit hole, or both!
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “Win” by Harlan Coben
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
5. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
6. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
7. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
8. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
9. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford
10. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
Top requested DVDs
1. “Minari”
2. “News of the World”
3. “The Little Things”
4. “Wonder Woman 1984”
5. “Promising Young Woman”
6. “Judas and the Black Messiah”
7. “Land”
8. “French Exit”
9. “Palm Springs”
10. “The Marksman”
This Week
MONDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Live Trivia with Kahoot – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using Kahoot. Topics will vary. Contact teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-5:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – This group meets at the fountain in Wilcox Park for a socially-distanced group run/walk, following the C25k® training plan. Check out the video on our YouTube Channel for more information, and join our Facebook Group for updates, accountability, and more.
THURSDAY — 6-7:00 p.m., AAA Key Timing: When to Give Up Driving (Virtual) – This 60-minute session addresses driver evaluation, the importance of developing a mobility plan for driving cessation, and local transportation resources. Registration is required. Please register on our website www.westerlylibrary.org by Wednesday, April 28th. You will receive a Zoom invitation the morning of the program.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
