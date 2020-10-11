I don’t know about you, but my very favorite family photos are ones that are candid shots. Sure, they’re not always “perfect,” but capturing genuine expressions and emotions is far more beautiful to me (especially since I look like a deer in headlights anytime someone asks me to smile for a picture)! I think this is also the reason that I’m so fascinated by street photography.
Have you heard of Humans of New York? It began in 2010, when former bond trader Brandon Stanton moved to New York with an ambitious goal: to photograph 10,000 people on the streets of New York and post them to a photo blog. In the decade since, his Humans of New York (HONY) project has attracted over 28 million followers on social media, raised millions of dollars for countless charities and causes, shared pictures and stories of thousands of people worldwide, and published several books. It’s really quite remarkable.
The first of Stanton’s books, “Humans of New York,” was published in 2013 and spent 31 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. The most recent, simply entitled “Humans,” came out last week and is already topping the charts. Unlike traditional street photography, in which the images alone tell a story, Stanton also includes quotes from interviews he has with his subjects — sometimes a few words, sometimes several paragraphs. The result is a vibrant expose of people living wildly different lives and experiences, but with stories of love, loss, regret, hope, and so many other universally relatable subjects.
Stanton is one of the more popular contemporary street photographers, but he’s certainly not the only one we feature in our collection! Brooklyn-born photographer Jamel Shabazz has several books available, including “Sights in the City” (2017) and “Back in the Days” (2001). For something more local, try renowned photographer Joel Meyerowitz’s pictorial work “Provincetown.” If you like images of the City That Never Sleeps, though, you might like “Harlem: The Unmaking of a Ghetto” by Camilo J. Vergara, or “Here and There” by Helen Levitt (who was once referred to as “the most celebrated and least known photographer of her time”).
Speaking of little-known photographers, I recommend the books about Vivian Maier (“Eye to Eye: Photographs” is one, but we have several available). Little is known about Maier except that she worked as a nanny, was tremendously private, and spent almost all of her free time taking pictures she showed to no one. Her extraordinary work wasn’t discovered until after her death, when historian John Maloof whimsically purchased the contents of her storage locker at auction, not knowing what was inside. The 2014 documentary “Finding Vivian Maier” tells the full, strange story of her discovery. It isn’t available on Hulu or Netflix, but you can check it out for free with your library card! And, of course, there are plenty other books of street photography in the 779 section of our Nonfiction collection.
Top requested books
1. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
3. “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny
4. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
5. “28 Summers” by Elin Hildebrand
6. “Rage” by Bob Woodward
7. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
9. “One by One” by Ruth Ware
10. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
Top requested movies
1. “Outlander: Season 5”
2. “The Irishman”
3. “Star Trek. Picard. Season 1”
4. “Irresistible”
5. “Succession: The complete second season”
6. “The Good Fight Season 4”
7. “Killing Eve Season 3”
8. “The Crown Season 3”
9. “Line of Duty Series 5”
10. “Westworld Season 3”
This week
MONDAY — The library will be closed due to the holiday.
TUESDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Virtual Storytimes – Enjoy these prerecorded storytimes at your convenience on our YouTube channel; 10-11:15 a.m., Job Hunting Advice – Join a virtual sit-down with our library staff for advice on job hunting! Register online. Zoom link will be emailed before the meeting; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome! This month’s selection is “Ordinary Grace” by William Ken Krueger. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Book Chat – Find out this month’s top reads, new arrivals and librarian favs! Find the video on our Westerly Library & Wilcox Park Youtube channel; 6-7 p.m., Cookbook Club: Dine and Discuss – We’ll be talking about America’s Test Kitchen’s book “The Perfect Pie”, and Chris Taylor’s “The New Pie” while enjoying recipes we’ve prepared! Preregistration is required. Contact amsperry@westerlylibrary.org for details.
THURSDAY — 3-4 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
