As part of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park’s phased reopening process, we are delighted to inform the public that we have now expanded access to include the children’s book, audiobook, and movie collections. Starting today, the Children’s Room will be open to browse, by appointment only. Please contact the library’s Circulation Department to schedule your private, 30-minute Children’s Room browsing appointment. Appointments are scheduled Monday through Friday, at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. To schedule, please call the Circulation Department at 401-596-2877 x930.
In addition to Children’s Room browsing appointments, the Children’s staff have created curated book carts which remain on the library’s first floor and are always available when the library is open. These bespoke carts feature our most popular children’s books, our newly added kindergarten-ready wipe-off workbooks and the Westerly Public Schools’ recommended reading list books. Finally, the Children’s staff is always available for in-person book-selection assistance. This personalized service ensures that all patrons leave the library with books that meet their family’s unique reading wants and needs.
The Youth Services Department also offers a wide array of online and passive programs to ensure that August days and nights are filled with engaging, exciting and enriching youth activities. Many of the children’s programs are available on our extremely popular YouTube channel. Both the Children’s Department and the Teen Department have created their own unique Facebook groups. Subscription to both the free YouTube channel and the free Facebook groups ensures hours of exciting, Westerly-specific youth programming. The library has also created live Zoom programs that spotlight STEM, literature enrichment, art appreciation and physical health.
In the month of August, all families are encouraged to take part in two unique children’s programs in our Wilcox Park: the August Wilcox Park Kids Scavenger Hunt and the “pop-up” sidewalk obstacle course at the Runaway Bunny sculpture. Each child that completes this special August Wilcox Park Scavenger Hunt will receive a beach ball upon proof of completion. For more details about the upcoming “pop-up” sidewalk obstacle course, please call us or follow us on social media
@westerlylibraryandwilcoxpark.
Finally, don’t forget to sign your kiddos up for the online summer reading program, “Beanstack.” All children, teens and adults are encouraged to create an account and enter to win some of the Summer Reading prizes, which include prize baskets and gift cards. Summer Reading is so easy: you can register and log reading online (www.westerlylibrary.beanstack.org) or in the Beanstack Tracker App (Google Play, Apple Store). If you do not have access to the internet or a phone, contact our Children’s and Teen departments for a paper version of this program.
Can’t wait to see you in the Children’s Room!
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts: Book Shark – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote that will be located outside the Library front door. Each Monday there will be a new craft. 1 per child; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft: Harry Potter Bookmarks – Grab a craft kit for teens! Each week will feature a different bag of goodies for you to take home and assemble. Supplies limited, 1 per teen; 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Don’t lose your cool! Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook Group; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – This summer, free contact-less, grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 3-3:15 p.m., Kid Stories with Sara – Enjoy some fun stories with Sara! These short, pre-recorded videos are available on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook group.
TUESDAY — 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Teen Herbology & Harry Potter – Join us on Zoom to explore herb properties and benefits, and their special role in Harry’s universe! Register in advance by emailing skobos@westerlylibrary.org; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-2:15 p.m., Kids No-Bake Snacks – Join Judy and Meagan and beat the heat with some yummy treats! Find these short, pre-recorded videos on our ‘Kids Online Programming’ Facebook Group; 5-6 p.m., Summer Yoga in Wilcox Park – All ages can join Julia Reid in the park or via Zoom for yoga practice; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Zoom Book Chat (ages 6-11) – Come chat with the Westerly Children’s Librarians for a “Dress as your favorite book/fairytale character” themed book chat. Pre-registration is required; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Summer Reading Cookbook Club – All are encouraged to prepare and share your favorite family recipe! This meeting will be held via Zoom. For more information, to send your recipe to share, and for meeting info, please email Amanda at amsperry@westerlylibrary.org.
THURSDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Around Town Storytimes Video – Join Judy and Meagan as they travel to various locations in our downtown community to read fun, themed picture books; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 3:30-4:30 p.m., Teen Virtual Book & Writing Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Virtual Music with Mike (Birth and up) – Pre-registration is required! Join Mike Markowitz for some fun songs to sing and dance around to; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Monica Brennan is the head of youth services at the Westerly Library.
