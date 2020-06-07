As Phase 2 of the Reopening Rhode Island plan continues, businesses and residents alike are excited to (cautiously) return to some semblance of normalcy after a very long and difficult few months. You can once again experience luxuries such as dining in a restaurant, having your hair cut by an actual professional, rather than a family member in your kitchen, and visiting your favorite place … the library! Westerly Library and Wilcox Park is excited to announce that, beginning today, June 8, the library is open for browsing by appointment only between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are also expanding our Library Takeout hours with the addition of Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning on June 13.
In accordance with state regulations, and for the safety of all, the number of people browsing the library at one time will be limited, as will the areas of the library that are open. With an appointment, you can browse through our new books, fiction, biographies, media (DVDs, Audiobooks, and music), and graphic novels, or use the computers and printers. All other areas of the library are currently closed, but our staff will be happy to retrieve materials by request. Appointments last for one hour, and up to two family members are invited at one time. For an appointment to browse and check out materials, contact the Circulation Department at (401) 596-2877 #930. If you would like to make an appointment to use a computer, contact the Technology Department at (401) 596-2877 #311.
Social distancing, as well as the use of personal protective equipment, are still vital for the well-being of staff and visitors alike. All patrons visiting will be required to wear facemasks while in the library. We will have limited masks available for those who do not have one. Guests should maintain a 6-foot distance from others (excluding family members), and avoid congregating in groups. Our self-checkout kiosk is available, and visitors are encouraged to use it for safe and contact-free checkouts.
In addition to these services, our book drops, located just outside the front entrance to the library, are once again open. You are welcome to return any library materials there, but remember that all due dates have been extended through July 1st, so you do not need to rush to bring them back.
If you are not yet ready or able to make an appointment to visit the library in person, we are here for you as well. Our Library Takeout program has been going strong for three weeks now, and will continue for the foreseeable future. If you wish to put any items on hold, you can contact us through email at takeout@westerlylibrary.org, by phone during business hours at (401) 596-2877 #930 or #306, or fill out our online form at https://westerlylibrary.org/librarytakeout. We will then arrange a time for you to pick your requested materials in a contact-free way.
We thank all of you for your ongoing support over the last three months, for following the guidelines put in place for our collective safety, for your calls, messages and well-wishes, and mostly for your patience as we navigate our way through this unprecedented time. We are excited to see the top half of your faces soon!
Trending audiobooks
on Hoopla
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
2. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi
3. “Stealing Home” by Sherryl Woods
4. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone “ by J. K. Rowling
5. “Summary of White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo
Trending ebooks on Hoopla
1. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad
2. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
3. “Stealing Home” by Sherryl Woods
4. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn
5. “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn
Trending Movies on Hoopla
1. “Driveways”
2. “A Small Act”
3. “Agatha and the Truth of Murder”
4. “Safe Haven”
5. “Appalachian Trail”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
Programs and Services
Online Programs: Tuesday, 2-3 p.m.: Virtual Film Club – Join us on Zoom for a discussion of the 2019 film, Motherless Brooklyn, starring Edward Norton. Email Caroline for more information at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org; Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.: Tech Social – Join us on Zoom to talk about all things technology. Email Allyn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org to register; Ongoing: Our monthly book group meets via our Facebook group. This month we are reading “The Gone Dead” by Chanelle Benz (available for free through Hoopla)!
eBooks/eAudiobooks/Movies: You can borrow digital materials through Overdrive and Hoopla! Both services are offered for free with your library card, and let you access books, audiobooks, and movies (Hoopla even has music)! Available on your computer or mobile device. For tutorials on how to access them, visit our website and click on “Video Tutorials” under the Virtual Resources tab.
Resources for Adults: Having trouble with one of our digital resources? Check out our YouTube page for helpful tutorial videos, or contact reference staff at reference@westerlylibrary.org. Need individual assistance related to social services or local resources? Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, Susan Rosen, is available to offer help! Susan can be reached via email at advocate@westerlylibrary.org.
Resources for Kids & Teens: Community Hero Storytime: Watch different Community Heroes read stories on our YouTube page; Phone-a-Story: Do you want to hear the Westerly Children’s Librarians read you a story? Dial 401-596-2877 x 220 anytime to hear some of your favorite stories read aloud. Each week, we will feature 3 new stories; Thursday,3:30-4:30 p.m.: Teen Virtual Book and Writing Club – Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register for our first Book and Writing Club meeting through Zoom.
Visit our website at www.westerlylibrary.org, or Facebook page for additional resources and updates. We are also checking and responding to voicemail messages. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
