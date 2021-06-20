Summer is finally here, and things are looking a little bit brighter (especially now that we can see so many of your lovely smiles again)! We’re thrilled to once again announce that our Summer Reading programs will begin at the end of this week … this is the 90th anniversary of our kids Summer Reading Program, and we also have amazing and fun programs for teens and adults! It all kicks off this Friday, June 25.
Newborns to students entering fifth grade should sign up for our Kids program, where they can earn badges every time they read (or are read to) for at least 15 minutes, or for participating in one of the suggested activities. Each badge earns you one ticket to put toward our end-of-summer drawing! Our Teen program, for students entering sixth to 12th grade, works similarly: once signed up, participants will earn a badge for every 60 minutes of reading time, or for completing one of the activities. All you need to get started is to sign up for the website/app “Beanstack,” where you will log all of your reading. You can register online at www.westerlylibrary.beanstack.org, or by downloading the Beanstack Tracker App. Once you’re signed up, please stop by the Kids or Teen rooms at the library, and you can pick out a free book for just for participating!
To all you “grown-ups” out there: we haven’t forgotten about you. You can also sign up for our Adult Summer Reading Program through Beanstack. For each book that you read, you’ll be entered into the drawing for a Chamber of Commerce gift card … because adults deserve prizes too! We’ll have reading lists available to help you find your new favorite book, or you can try our personalized book recommendation service through our website.
While reading is a treat in itself, it wouldn’t be summer without a slew of fun programs as well. This year, our theme is “Tales and Tails,” and many of our programs are animal-related to tie in. Our Youth Services Department has partnered with Stand Up for Animals (July 15) and the Living Shark Museum (Aug. 12) for virtual programs and crafts. Adults can look forward to a fascinating talk by Peter Green about the Providence Raptors on July 14, and people and pets of all ages will enjoy our virtual “Pet Parade” on July 16. We’ll also have take-and-make crafts available every Monday, for kids, teens and adults. For a full list of events, visit westerlylibrary.org/events, and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for videos and program recordings. Mark your calendars now for June 25, and, in the meantime, stop by and check out some summer reads from the library!
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
3. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
5. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
6. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
8. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides
9. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
10. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
Top requested DVDs
1. The Father
2. Minari
3. French Exit
4. Nobody
5. Promising Young Woman
6. Godzilla vs. Kong
7. The Courier
8. Palm Springs
9. City of Lies
10. Wrath of Man
This Week
MONDAY — 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Patriotic Wreath – We’ll provide all the supplies you need (and directions) to make your own door wreath to celebrate the 4th of July! Kits are first come, first served, and available on the 2nd floor of the library; 5-6 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Julia Reid – Join us for an all levels yoga class with a mix of power and restorative poses. Please bring a yoga mat or towel, water, and comfy clothes you can move in, and meet in the large grass area by the Memorial fountain.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us every Tuesday for a beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Livia Trivia – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using Kahoot. Topics will vary. Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water. The class meets on the YMCA side of the park, adjacent to the stairs (weather permitting); 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required.
THURSDAY — 10-10:45 a.m., Walking Club – The group will meet at the Memorial fountain, and enjoy a walk in the park while discussing books, movies, or whatever is on your mind. Register at www.westerlylibrary.org; 4-4:45 p.m., Teen Book Club – Join the teen librarians for book discussions, recommendations, and creative writing tips! For more information or to register please contact teens@westerlylibrary.org; 7-8 p.m., Flock Theatre presents “Cyrano De Bergerac” – Join Flock Theatre in Wilcox Park for a special in-person production of Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano De Bergerac” (translated by Brian Hooker). The production runs from Thursday, June 24th to Sunday, June 27th.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top; 10-10:30 a.m., Build a Buddy (FULL) – Registered individuals can visit out YouTube channel for a step-by-step tutorial of how to make a furry friend!
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
