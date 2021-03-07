Margaret Weeden, Chariho track, Junior: Weeden finished third in the high jump at the state indoor track and field championships. Weeden cleared 5-0 in the competition. The top three finishers in each event were named All-State.

Lila Rich, Stonington gymnastics, Senior: Rich posted an all-around score of 33.95 for the Bears in a solo meet. Rich had the top score on vault and floor for the team. Stonington finished with a team score of 133.45.

Joey Guarnieri, Westerly track, Senior: Guarnieri finished third in the 300 at the state indoor track and field championships. Guarnieri’s time of 36.92 was just .28 seconds out of first.

Vote

View Results