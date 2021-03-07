During the lockdown, if you’re anything like me, you tried out some new hobbies. One of the passing fancies at my house was making and trying new cocktails. It was fun, but it doesn’t fit with some of the healthier habits we’re trying to cultivate now. Enter the mocktail. Whether you’re trying to be healthier, avoid a hangover, keep a resolution, or are just ready for a new challenge, making cocktails without any alcohol (a mock cocktail, also known as a mocktail) can be a great new Saturday night tradition. The library has resources and recipes for some delicious, non-alcoholic drinks!
Don’t want to leave the house? Hoopla has “Mocktails: More Than 100 Recipes for Delicious Non-Alcoholic Cocktails, Punches, And More” by Richard Man. You can borrow the eBook instantly through the Hoopla app so that you can get started on a delicious beverage as soon as possible.
If you’re already planning your garden for next spring, consider “Growing Your Own Cocktails, Mocktails, Teas & Infusions” by Jodi Helmer, which can be delivered to our library through a hold. The book contains tips for planning your beverage garden, plus tips and recipes for making drinks from your garden.
If you want a picture-perfect mocktail, consider “Mocktails” by Caroline Hwang. The very visual recipes will have you drooling — there are photos of each ingredient and finished drink, and they all look delicious. You can place a hold on this title to have it delivered to our library.
Want to up your mocktail game? It’s time to learn what a shrub is. No, not a bush, it’s a concentrated syrup. “Mocktails, Punches and Shrubs” by Vikas Khanna will be your guide through more than 80 recipes for drinks and syrups.
You can be extra good to your body with alcohol-free drinks that have health benefits. Do a Google search for “BBC goodfood healthy drink recipes” — turmeric lattes have been a favorite of mine recently! There are lots of reasons to give up alcohol, and pregnancy is a common one. “Drinking for Two” by Diana Licalzi Maldonado features mocktails that not only taste good, but also provide health benefits to those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to conceive.
Need more ideas? Do a Google search for mocktail recipes. There are so many great new recipes being released, so you’re sure to find something you like.
Top requested books
- 1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
- 2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
- 3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
- 4. “Win” by Harlan Coben
- 5. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner
- 6. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
- 7. “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox
- 8. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisha
- 9. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
- 10. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “News of the World”
- 2. “Wonder Woman 1984”
- 3. “The Undoing”
- 4. “Promising Young Woman”
- 5. “Wild Mountain Thyme”
- 6. “Tenet”
- 7. “Greenland”
- 8. “Let Him Go”
- 9. “Yellowstone Season 3”
- 10. “The Last Vermeer”
This week
MONDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Career Chat – Starting to think about what you’d like for a job/career? Chat with us (virtually) about resources that can help! Contact teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome! This month, we will meet on Zoom to discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:15 a.m. – Join Señor David, once a month, for a fun and interactive bilingual storytime! To watch, can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Cookbook Club: Dine and Discuss – We’ll be preparing and (virtually) sharing recipes from “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables” by Joshua McFadden. Contact awagner@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6-7 p.m., Seed Starting with Master Gardener William Baddeley – Learn all about starting seeds for your garden this spring. Please register and provide your email address to receive the Zoom link on the day of the event. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org with any questions.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Colleen Walsh-Jervis is a collection management associate at the Westerly Library.
