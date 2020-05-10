Finding a new book to read can be a real challenge, especially if you suffer from FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) syndrome, like myself. If I’m not hooked within the first few pages, I start thinking “maybe I’m wasting my time and I would like another book better,” and often the anxiety is enough to make me give up and start on a new one. Which might be why my list of “started and discarded” books is nearly as long as those that I’ve actually read. To make matters worse, the library being closed means that I can’t browse through the “New Books” shelves, or look at displays, which is how many of us are used to finding books. These are tough times, indeed.
I personally prefer when books are recommended to me, and I’m sure I’m not alone. Whether we’re talking about books, televisions shows, or even what refrigerator to buy next, people are inclined to trust personal recommendations more than any other form of advertising or endorsement. Well, good news! There are a few different ways you can get these personalized recommendations, even while the library is closed.
We recently added a page to our website where you can fill out a short questionnaire about reading preferences, and one of our librarians will respond within 24 hours with a list of recommended books tailored to your interests. This service is available to kids and teens, as well as adults! Visit www.westerlylibrary.org/recommendations to get started. If you don’t have internet access, you can leave us a message at (401) 596-2877 option 3, and we’ll reach out to you by phone.
There are a whole slew of websites that will help you find your new favorite book, but my go-to is NoveList, which you can access through the library website. You can find lists of recommended titles such as “Best Fiction of 2019” or “Reading During Pandemic”, for almost any genre and age group. Or, enter the title of a book (or an author) that you really enjoy, and you’ll get a list of suggestions that are similar. The site is easy to navigate, and includes helpful information like publisher reviews to help you make an informed decision.
You probably know by now that the library offers free eBooks and eAudiobook checkouts through Overdrive and Hoopla. If you visit Overdrive, there are a number of constantly-changing collections of books by theme, such as “From Across the Pond” or “If You Love James Patterson.” These collections are curated by librarians throughout the state of Rhode Island, and are always worth checking out!
If you miss chatting about books in your book club, or with your friendly neighborhood librarians, join us on Mondays at 6 p.m. via Zoom for a fun and informal talk about what we’re reading. Email cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for more information. I hope these suggestions are useful, and that your pile of “read” book climbs taller than your pile of discarded ones!
Trending eAudiobooks on Hoopla
- 1. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone “ by J. K. Rowling
- 2. “If I Never Met You” by Mhairi McFarlane
- 3. “Better Sleep Hypnosis” by Mindfulness Training
- 4. “Left to Die” by Blake Pierce
- 5. “The Making of Us” by Lisa Jewell
Trending eBooks on Hoopla
- 1. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn
- 2. “Three Wishes” by Liane Moriarty
- 3. “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn
- 4. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone “ by J. K. Rowling
- 5. “The Engineer’s Wife” by Tracey Enerson Wood
Trending Movies on Hoopla
- 1. “Safe Haven”
- 2. “Ip Man 4: The Finale”
- 3. “Bel Canto”
- 4. “Agatha and the Truth of Murder”
- 5. “Color Out of Space”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
Online offerings
In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the library building is currently closed to the public, but we are still available online. Check out the following virtual groups and digital resources that are available during our closure.
Online Programs: Monday, 6-7 p.m.: Virtual Book Discussion – We will meet via Zoom every Monday for a fun and informal discussion about the books we are reading! Email cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to register; Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.: Tech Social – Join us on Zoom to talk about all things technology. Email Allyn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org to register; Ongoing: Our monthly book group meets via our Facebook group. This month we are reading “The Mountains Sing” by Nguyen Phan Que Mai (available for free through Hoopla); Couch to 5k Run Club – We are working following the C25K® workout program to go from non-runners to 5k (3.1 mile) distance runners in 8 weeks. Join our Facebook Group to participate!
eBooks/eAudiobooks/Movies: You can still borrow digital materials through Overdrive and Hoopla! Both services are offered for free with your library card, and let you access books, audiobooks, and movies (Hoopla even has music)! Available on your computer or mobile device. For tutorials on how to access them, visit our website and click on “Video Tutorials” under the Virtual Resources tab.
Resources for Adults: If you are looking for a good book, but don’t know what to choose, we are now offering personalized book recommendations! Fill out a brief questionnaire on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org/recommendations, and we will give you 5 recommendations within a day. This service is available for all ages. It’s a great time to learn something new, and there are many databases available through our website to help with everything from language learning to personal development. If you don’t currently have a library card, you can get one quickly and easily by filling out an application online at www.oslri.org/application/.
Resources for Kids/Families: Community Hero Storytime: Watch different Community Heroes read stories on our YouTube page. In our newest video, EMT Joanna from the Westerly Ambulance Corps reads “If I Could Drive an Ambulance!” by Michael Teitelbaum; Phone-a-Story: Do you want to hear the Westerly Children’s Librarians read you a story? Dial 401-596-2877 x 220 anytime to hear some of your favorite stories read aloud. Each week, we will feature 3 new stories.
Visit our website at www.westerlylibrary.org and our Facebook page for additional resources and updates. We are also checking and responding to voicemail messages. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.
Cassie Skobrak is a eference librarian at the Westerly Library.
