As the weather becomes more consistently warm I’m taking full advantage of spending time outside, whether it’s going for a run during my lunch break, eating a picnic-style dinner, or even giving my car a much-needed hose-down. Sure, the car wash may have been out of sheer necessity due to the quarter-inch of pollen it had accumulated, but it was still great to spend an hour outside! If you’re looking more opportunities to enjoy the sunshine, look no further than Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
There’s nothing like working out on a beautiful day, in a beautiful location. Throughout the spring and summer, we will offer various fitness classes nearly every day of the week. On Tuesdays at 9 a.m., wake your body up and start the day off right at “Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck.” Then, on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10 a.m., stretch and strengthen your muscles during a quick “Essentrics Stretch in the Park” with Heather Van Dam. Both of these programs take place on the YMCA side of the park (weather permitting) and are appropriate for all fitness levels. You’ll need a mat, a towel, and water for both, and bug spray and sunscreen are always recommended as well. If evenings are better for you, check out the Monday “Yoga in the Park with Julia Reid” beginning June 15 at 5 p.m. This class is also appropriate for all levels, and offers a mix of power and restorative poses. Finally, beginning on June 17, we will be starting our Thursday morning “Walking Club” — get your steps in for the day while chatting about what books you’ve been reading, shows you’ve been watching, or whatever else is on your mind!
There are plenty of other ways to enjoy the outdoors, especially when it comes to Wilcox Park. It’s certainly no secret that it’s a beautiful place to spend a few sunny hours, but have you really taken advantage of it lately? There’s so much to do! Play the part of a park tourist, and read about the various trees while walking along the shaded path. If you have kids, enjoy lounging on the grass while they play on the bunny statue, bring a ball to kick around together, or try out our monthly outdoor scavenger hunt for children. In need of some “Me Time”? Check out one of our new books (’tis the season for beach reads!) and spend a few hours reading solo on one of the many benches.
Speaking of books, you may enjoy browsing our massive cookbook collection (641’s on the second floor!), where you’ll find endless recipes to make on the grill, for a picnic or potluck, or even no-bake options for those hot days when you don’t want the oven on. There’s something for every taste, so check them out! Whatever you’re doing this spring, I hope you’re enjoying the outdoors and (hopefully) making a few stops at Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
3. “Win” by Harlan Coben
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
5. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
6. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
7. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
9. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth
10. “Sooley” by John Grisham
Top requested DVDs
1. “Minari”
2. “The Father”
3. “The Little Things”
4. “Promising Young Woman”
5. “Judas and the Black Messiah”
6. “The Marksman”
7. “French Exit”
8. “Land”
9. “Raya and the Last Dragon”
10. “The Virtuoso”
This week
MONDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Live Trivia with Kahoot – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting on Zoom and using Kahoot. Topics will vary. Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us every Tuesday for a beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle, and a mask to wear on your way to/from your mat. Contact Chelsea at chbluebirdyoga@gmail.com with any questions; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute Essentrics/Classical Stretch class is a full body workout in which you will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mask, mat, bath towel, and water. The class meets on the YMCA side of the park, adjacent to the stairs (weather permitting); 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-5:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – This group meets at the fountain in Wilcox Park for a socially-distanced group run/walk, following the C25k® training plan..
THURSDAY — 4-4:45 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.