Christmas carols are playing 24/7, houses are twinkling with lights, and no matter how you watch movies — cable, Netflix, etc. — festive films abound! Here at the library, we have a huge collection of holiday books, CD’s, and movies for the whole family to enjoy.
If you love the good ol’ classics, you have plenty to choose from. At the top of the list is Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946), a Christmas class in every sense. If musicals are more your style, listening to Judy Garland sing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in the 1944 musical “Meet Me in St. Louis” will certainly get you in the spirit. Personally, I’m a fan of “White Christmas” (1954) with the absolutely hilarious Danny Kaye. Finally, it’s not Christmas without watching one of the many (MANY) adaptations of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”: the 1951 film, the 1999 TV film, the Muppet version … whatever your taste, we’ve got you covered.
If your child has been watching “Frozen” nonstop since March and you need a change (anyone? Just me?), look no further! There are so many great holiday films that are technically for kids, but cater to the adult crowd as well. “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” (1977) is exactly the kind of heartwarming story we all need right now. “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” (1964), the stop-motion classic by Rankin/Bass is now 56 years old, but still loved by all ages. It also was the inspiration behind “Elf”, the 2003 holiday comedy starring Will Ferrell. “A Christmas Story” (1984) will, of course, be played for 24 hours straight leading up to Christmas, but why not check it out from the library and play it for a whole week?
If you’re already cozy and warm at home, fear not! You can access Hoopla, the library’s streaming service, from the comfort of your own couch. All you need is a library card and email address, and you will have access to hundreds of movies. Fans of Lifetime movies are in luck — Hoopla just added an “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” collection, with over 30 original Lifetime Christmas movies. They also have a great selection of new holiday movies to choose from. The only problem is deciding which to watch first.
For those would want something a bit, well, different: the jury is technically still out on whether or not “Die Hard” is considered a Christmas movie, but if you ask this librarian, I would say “Yippee-Ki-Yay!” You can also add the 1984 comedy-horror “Gremlins” to your list. Both were set at Christmas, so they should absolutely count.
My last suggestion may seem a bit odd, but stay with me! “The Office”, “Parks and Recreation”, and “Downton Abbey … what do they have in common? Aside from being all-around phenomenal shows, they also have amazing Christmas episodes! Instead of a movie, grab your favorite TV series and just binge-watch the holiday episodes. You’ll thank you me later.
Happy holidays!
Top requested books
1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
2. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
3. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
5. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly
6. “The Searcher” by Tana French
7. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
9. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
10. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Crown Season 3”
2. “The Irishman”
3. “Outlander: Season 5”
4. “Tenet”
5. “Yellowstone Season 3”
6. “The War with Grandpa”
7. “Star Trek. Picard. Season 1”
8. “Mulan (2020)”
9. “The Doorman”
10. “Unhinged”
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Solstice Lantern – We’ll provide the supplies you need (and directions) to add a Solstice Lantern to your home decor! Call the library today to reserve your kit, supplies are limited; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Trivia with Kahoot – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using Kahoot. Topics will vary. Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Book Chat – Find out this month’s top reads, new arrivals and librarian favs! Find the video on our Westerly Library & Wilcox Park YouTube channel.
THURSDAY — The library will be closed for Christmas Eve.
FRIDAY — Closed for Christmas.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
