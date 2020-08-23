Like many people, I was especially excited about planting my garden this year. There was certainly plenty of time at home to plan one this spring! Initially, the plants started growing like crazy. Cucumbers were taking over the whole front garden, tomato plants were growing like wild, and flowers were blooming! What a bounty we were going to have! And then, suddenly, everything stopped growing. My research uncovered numerous (possible) culprits, including too little water, too much water, too much sun, or maybe not enough sun. I’ve managed to keep them alive, but we are not getting any yield. On the bright side, I came upon some really interesting books about the lives of plants during my research.
One afternoon, I sat on my front porch to read a new book called “The Incredible Journey of Plants” by Stefano Mancuso. For the first time in a long time I was immersed in the reading, and before I knew it I had been sitting there for two hours! Mancuso is a professor at the University of Florence and specializes in plant neurobiology, so you might think his writing style would be a little dry. It is not though! He has a lovely writing style filled with a reverence regarding the relationship between plants and humans. There’s also charming watercolors throughout. To be honest, I’m not sure what they represent, but they are really pretty!
Another book worth perusing is “The Cabaret of Plants: Forty Thousand Years of Plant Life and the Human Imagination,” by Richard Mabey. Some of the subjects Mabey explores include the Fortingall Yew in Scotland, which is believed to be the oldest tree in Britain, Wordsworth’s daffodils, and the history of cultivated plants like cotton and maize. Mabey also wrote “Weeds: in Defense of Nature’s Most Unloved Plants.” Since weeds are currently the only things growing in my garden, you can see why this book really caught my eye!
Hopefully some rain and slightly cooler weather will revive some of the plants in my yard. In the meantime, I’ll grab a book on gardening and find a spot to read. Wilcox Park seems like a good one! If I can’t have beautiful plantings in my own yard this year, at least I can have them during my lunch hour!
Trending audiobooks on Hoopla
- 1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
- 2. “The Last Wife” by Karen Hamilton
- 3. “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi
- 4. “My Dear Hamilton” by Stephanie Dray
- 5. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
Trending ebooks on Hoopla
- 1. “The Summer House” by Lauren K. Denton
- 2. “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark
- 3. “The Hideaway” by Lauren K. Denton
- 4. “My Dear Hamilton” by Stephanie Dray
- 5. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn
Trending Movies on Hoopla
- 1. “All Roads Lead to Rome”
- 2. “Sometimes, Always, Never”
- 3. “Legally Blonde”
- 4. “Madame”
- 5. “Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts: Butterfly & Life Cycle Sudoku – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote that will be located outside the Library front door; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft: 3D Puzzle & Rock Art – Grab a craft kit for teens; 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook Group; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – This summer, free contact-less, grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 3-3:15 p.m., Kid Stories with Sara – These short, pre-recorded videos are available on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook group.
TUESDAY — 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Teen Involvement – Interested in making a change in your community? Join us in a discussion of what’s going on in the world and what you can do to help! Register online; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-2:15 p.m., Kids No-Bake Snacks – Beat the heat with some yummy treats! Find these short, pre-recorded videos on our ‘Kids Online Programming’ Facebook Group; 5-6 p.m., Summer Yoga in Wilcox Park – All ages can join Julia Reid in the park or via Zoom for yoga practice; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Zoom Book Chat (ages 6-11) – Come chat with the Westerly Children’s Librarians for a “Nature” themed book chat. Pre-registration is required; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
THURSDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Around Town Storytime Video – Join Judy and Meagan as they travel to various locations in our downtown community to read fun, themed picture books; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 3:30-4:30 p.m., Teen Cooking – We’ll walk you through, on Zoom, the basics of some of the most versatile dishes you can make! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 7-8 p.m., Flock Theatre presents: The Birds by Aristophanes – Join Flock Theatre for a hilarious, live play (social-distanced) in Wilcox Park! Admission is free, donations are welcome.
FRIDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Virtual Music with Mike (Ages babies and older) – Join Mike Markowitz for some fun songs to sing and dance to! Pre-registrants will be sent a link and password to join the Zoom program; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 7-8 p.m., Flock Theatre presents: The Birds by Aristophanes – Join Flock Theatre for a hilarious, live play (social-distanced) in Wilcox Park! Admission is free, donations are welcome.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information; 7-8 p.m., Flock Theatre presents: The Birds by Aristophanes – Join Flock Theatre for a hilarious, live play (social-distanced) in Wilcox Park! Admission is free, donations are welcome.
SUNDAY — 7-8 p.m., Flock Theatre presents: The Birds by Aristophanes – Join Flock Theatre for a hilarious, live play (social-distanced) in Wilcox Park! Admission is free, donations are welcome.
Caroline Badowski is the head of
reference at the Westerly Library.
