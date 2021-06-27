My taste for books has been all over the map lately. Over the past month, I’ve gone from “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (historical fiction) to “North: Finding My Way While Running the Appalachian Trail” by Scott Jurek (nonfiction/memoir) to “The Chosen and the Beautiful” by Nghi Vo (a fantasy-tinged reimagining of “The Great Gatsby”). After relying almost exclusively on Chick Lit as a form of escapism for most of 2020, it’s been nice to broaden my horizons a bit! No matter what you’re in the mood for, there are plenty of new books available at the library.
Summer is a great time for fast, satisfying fiction, and publishers aren’t disappointing this year. For compulsively readable romances (the perfect beach reads!) try “While We Were Dating” by Jasmine Guillory, or the second-chance romance “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams. For something equally as compelling, but perhaps more nuanced, check out “One Two Three” by Laurie Frankel. And, in my opinion, you can’t go wrong with anything by Taylor Reid Jenkins; her newest book “Malibu Rising” has a bit of a holds list, but you can absolutely enjoy “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” or “Daisy Jones & the Six” while you wait.
Thrillers also abound this summer. “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz is a suspenseful read about a struggling writer who steals a plot for his new novel, and deals with surprising consequences. If you’re looking for a book about a Silicon Valley COO/Russian spy (aren’t we all?), the smart and satirical “Imposter Syndrome” by Kathy Wang is definitely for you. There’s also “The Disappearing Act” by Catherine Steadman, a twisty psychological thriller with a hearty dose of Hollywood drama.
My fellow nonfiction fans out there know that this genre can be just as captivating as fiction. If you doubt me, try “Fox and I” by Catherine Raven, the story of a reclusive scientist’s complicated upbringing, and her unlikely friendship with a fox. For something a bit … well ... different, you may like “This is Your Mind on Plants,” in which bestselling author and journalist Michael Pollan explores the history, cultural use, and stigma behind psychoactive plants — not only opium and mescaline, but also caffeine. Finally, true-crime aficionados and linguistics lovers alike will appreciate “Cultish: The Language of Fanatics” by Amanda Montell, which examines how a wide array of “cultish” groups — not just Scientologists, but even popular groups like CrossFit and Peloton — use language as the ultimate form of power and influence. All of these, and many more, are available at the library and through our consortium.
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
3. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
5. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
7. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
8. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides
9. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson
10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
Top requested DVDs
1. “Nobody”
2. “The Father”
3. “French Exit”
4. “Minari”
5. “Godzilla vs. Kong”
6. “Wrath of Man”
7. “Palm Springs”
8. “City of Lies”
9. “The Courier”
10. “The Truffle Hunters”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Maker Mondays Summer Reading Program – Every Monday in July and August we’ll have a new fun craft for kids to take home and enjoy. Stop by while supplies last; 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Teen Maker Mondays Summer Reading Program – Drop by the Teen Space and pick up a fun craft for you to take home and enjoy. Please note, crafts are first come, first served; 5-6 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Julia Reid – Join us for an all levels yoga class with a mix of power and restorative poses. Please bring a yoga mat or towel, water, and comfy clothes you can move in, and meet in the large grass area by the Memorial fountain.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us every Tuesday for a beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Author Talk with Bing West – Join us on Zoom to hear from Bing West about his latest novel, “The Last Platoon”. Please register at www.westerlylibrary.org by Monday, June 28th.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water. The class meets on the YMCA side of the park, adjacent to the stairs (weather permitting); 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required.
THURSDAY — 10-10:45 a.m., Walking Club – The group will meet at the Memorial fountain, and enjoy a walk in the park while discussing books, movies, or whatever is on your mind. Register at www.westerlylibrary.org; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Virtual Older Adult Hour – We’ll talk about resources, programs, and services in and around Westerly that you may not have heard of, and each meeting will feature a special guest. This week, Sarah Shaw and Sarah Cote of the Jonnycake Center of Westerly will talk about their Food Pantry, Social Services program, and more. Please register at www.westerlylibrary.org; 7-8 p.m., Flock Theatre presents “Cyrano De Bergerac” – Join Flock Theatre in Wilcox Park for a special in-person production of Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano De Bergerac” (translated by Brian Hooker). The production runs from Thursday, July 1st to Saturday, July 3rd.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to the library Facebook Page and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.