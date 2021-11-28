Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that promotes giving back, is Nov. 30. Supporting Westerly Library & Wilcox Park is an excellent way to make an impact on Giving Tuesday. There are many ways you can participate.
1. Advocate!
Spreading the word about offerings at the library and park is a great way to help us reach everyone in our community. Our staff assist the public in finding information, cultivating hobbies, and expanding their knowledge while providing a welcoming environment for all to enjoy at their leisure. We lend print materials, electronic books, audiobooks, DVDs and Blu-ray discs, CDs, museum passes, Hotspot Wi-Fi devices, iPads, and other items to cardholders. Additionally, we offer in-person and virtual events, programs, and classes that are open to anyone (no library card required). Best of all, all of our materials and programs are available free of charge! If you have benefited from a program or resource at the library or park, we encourage you to share your experience with others.
2. Volunteer!
Lending your time is a great way to give back. As champions of lifelong learning, we offer opportunities to quench curiosity and explore new ideas. We are also collaborators and partners, innovators and adaptors. We facilitate personal and professional development, support productivity, and promote cultural and civic engagement in the community. If you’d like to volunteer with Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, please visit https://westerlylibrary.org/volunteer for details.
3. Contribute!
Please consider making a donation to support Westerly Library and Wilcox Park this Giving Tuesday. It is through the generosity of our donors that we are able to fulfill our mission to strengthen our community and enrich lives by stimulating intellect and sparking imagination through access to literature, information, technology, nature, and the arts. You can give online at www.westerlylibrary.org/supportus.
Your gift helps us provide critical resources such as:
- Public computers and free Wi-Fi
- Free in-person and virtual programs
- Material borrowing (online & in-person)
- Research & learning databases
- E-materials from Kanopy, Hoopla, Flipster, Newsbank & more
- Hotspot & iPad lending
- 15-acres of open green space downtown
- A place to connect with community members
- Everything we offer is free and accessible to all
In the heart of downtown Westerly, Westerly Library and Wilcox Park are iconic and vital resources that have served this community for over 125 years. Providing the only central public space that is open to everyone for free, the Association benefits the community in countless ways. As both a library and park, we provide a place for people of all ages and from all backgrounds to read, learn, engage, and connect with one another. Giving back to our community is a priority for us every day.
Top Requested Books
- 1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
- 2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
- 3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
- 4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
- 5. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly
- 6. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton
- 7. “Better Off Dead by Lee Child
- 8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
- 9. “Peril” by Bob Woodward
- 10. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
Top Requested DVDs
- 1. “Jungle Cruise”
- 2. “The Crown: The Complete Fourth Season”
- 3. “Respect”
- 4. “Free Guy”
- 5. “Stillwater”
- 6. “Palm Springs”
- 7. “No Time to Die”
- 8. “Mare of Easttown”
- 9. “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- 10. “Cry Macho”
This week
TUESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Letters to Santa – Come mail your letters to Santa in our special Santa Mailbox, located in the Kids room, between December 1st and 11th! Make sure to put your address on it because he may even write you back; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 5-7:30 p.m., Livable RI Art Exhibit – These posters, which call out for a civic alliance to reverse global warming, were generously donated by local artists and professionals. The pieces will be on display through the month of December in the Hoxie Gallery; 6-7 p.m., Hallelujah! A look and listen to Handel’s Messiah – Discover how Handel constructed this large-scale work and explore the performance history of an oratorio that has been delighting audiences around the world for over 200 years in a pre-concert style lecture in the 2nd floor auditorium led by the Chorus of Westerly’s artistic associate, Kathryn Aaron.
THURSDAY — Library opens at 1 p.m. for staff development; 1-8 p.m., Letters to Santa – Come mail your letters to Santa in our special Santa Mailbox, located in the Kids room, between December 1st and 11th! Make sure to put your address on it because he may even write you back; 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Coding Night – The Teen Space is hosting a night dedicated to coding and computer science! No prior experience with coding is required. Preregistration is required.
FRIDAY — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Letters to Santa – Come mail your letters to Santa in our special Santa Mailbox, located in the Kids room, between December 1st and 11th! Make sure to put your address on it because he may even write you back; 5-5:15 p.m., FB Live with Santa – During this Facebook Live event, Santa will be answering your pre-submitted questions, Christmas wishes, and more!
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Letters to Santa – Come mail your letters to Santa in our special Santa Mailbox, located in the Kids room, between December 1st and 11th! Make sure to put your address on it because he may even write you back; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take and Make – Beginning on the first Saturday of each month, you can come grab a bag of supplies for this once-a-month craft, then follow along with the video on our YouTube channel. Available for pickup in the Kids Room while supplies last; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Handmade Holiday Edition – This week, we’re making adorable Book Wreaths! Pick up your kit in Reference while supplies last; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Try out Zumba for a fun workout! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo (weather permitting) or in the 3rd floor Terrace Room (in undesirable weather).
Stacey Jackson is the director of development at the Westerly Library.
