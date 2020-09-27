There are quite a few authors that are so well-known and loved that there is always a wait list for their new novels. It feels like most of them have books coming out this month, so go online or call us at the library to be added to the list ASAP! If you frequent the library, you may also be able to snag an “express” copy, which can only be checked out for one week, but are non-holdable.
Louise Penny’s latest novel in her popular Chief Inspector Gamache series has arrived: “The Devils are Here.” If you’re a fan of Penny, you also won’t want to miss Richard Osman’s fictional debut, “The Thursday Murder Club.” Queen of psychological crime thrillers Ruth Ware is back with “One by One,” but if cozy mysteries are more your style try “Christmas Cupcake Murder” by Joanne Fluke. It’s been two years since Jodi Picoult’s hard-hitter “A Spark of Light” was released, and her newest novel, “The Book of Two Ways,” will not disappoint either.
Yaa Gyasi, author of the award-winning “Homegoing,” returns with “Transcendent Kingdom,” a deeply layered novel about a Ghanaian family in Alabama. And speaking of awards, Steven Dudley’s new (and first!) book “MS-13: The Making of America’s Most Notorious Gang” won the J. Anthony Lukas Prize, which recognizes excellence in nonfiction that exemplifies a commitment to serious research and social concerns. It’s currently available for checkout.
On the comedic side, “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman tells the story of a failed bank robber who takes eight open house attendees hostage, and soon begins to wonder what’s worse: facing the police or dealing with these people. Allie Brosh, the humorist behind the hit graphic novel “Hyperbole and a Half,” is back after seven long years with “Solutions and Other Problems.”
As always, there are plenty of political books coming out this month. “Rage”, by Bob Woodward, is already in high demand, as is “Disloyal: A Memoir” by Michael Cohen. Others of interest include “Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House” by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens.
If you ever wonder what your favorite writers are reading, take a look at “The Writer’s Library: The Authors You Love on the Books That Changed Their Lives.” In it, Nancy Pearl and Jeff Schwager interview some of the most notable authors about what titles have shaped and inspired them.
And finally, I’ve added “Nala’s World: One Man, His Rescue Cat, and a Bike Ride around the Globe” to my list, because I can’t turn down a good (or even mediocre) cat book. Dean Nicholson chronicles his life-changing friendship with Nala, the kitten that he rescued three months into his journey biking around the world. I mean, come on.
Check out our New Book collection on the first floor of the library for many more amazing new releases. We are no longer requiring appointments from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday!
Trending audiobooks on hoopla
- 1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
- 2. “The Nantucket Inn” by Pamela Kelley
- 3. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
- 4. “Chasing Fireflies” by Charles Martin
- 5. “Left to Die” by Blake Pierce
Trending ebooks on hoopla
- 1. “Disloyal: A Memoir” by Michael Cohen
- 2. “Sea Glass Castle” by T. I. Lowe
- 3. “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante
- 4. “The Last Anniversary” by Liane Moriarty
- 5. “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark
Trending Movies on hoopla
- 1. “RBG”
- 2. “The Night Watch”
- 3. “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
- 4. “All Roads Lead to Rome”
- 5. “Life as We Know It”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
This Week
MONDAY — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Teen Take & Make: Mini Organizational Starter Kit – Come grab a take & make craft from the teen space! Supplies limited, one per teen please; 3-4 p.m., Teen Banned Books 101 – Learn about why books are still being challenged in this country, and why you should read them! Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Mindful Monday – These pre-recorded videos are on our YouTube channel.
TUESDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Virtual Storytimes – Enjoy these prerecorded storytimes at your convenience on our YouTube channel; 10-11:15 a.m., Job Hunting Advice – Join a virtual sit-down with our library staff for advice on job hunting! Register online. Zoom link will be emailed before the meeting; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water.
THURSDAY — 3-4 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Cooks with Books – Come join Meagan and Judy of the children’s room as they demonstrate easy recipes this fall and winter. Visit our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park Youtube channel, to see what they are cooking up this month!
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
